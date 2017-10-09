Word on the curb is that at least one of Usher’s herpes just got busted lying about crucial details of their sexual encounter.

According to leaked audio, Laura Helm told a friend 2 days before filing her lawsuit, that each and every time she had sex with Usher he used a condom.

Needless to say, the statements are a direct contradiction of the claims in Helm’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against the superstar singer.

In the above audio obtain by TMZ , Helm tells a male friend she had no plans to sue Usher after finding out he allegedly has herpes but she apparently had second thoughts because two days later, she filed her $2 million dollar lawsuit.

Helm can be heard stating that Usher ALWAYS wore a condom when they had sex … so she wasn’t concerned at all about being exposed to the virus.

“That’s why they make protection, for people who have STDs,” Help states confidently in the clip.

The conversation went down July 19 … just 2 days before Helm filed the lawsuit and changed her story. In the docs she said Usher did NOT use a condom when they had sex in New Orleans. The two different stories seem to create a huge credibility problem for Helm.

For the record, Helm’s attorney (Lisa West), states that the only reason her client lied was because she felt her ‘friend’/publicist Dennis Byron, was trying to shop her story to media.

Helm also accused Byron of stalking her, but on Friday a judge dismissed the matter for lack of evidence.

SandraRose reports that the hearing for the restraining order lasted nearly 3 hours and that West accused Byron of selling information to a certain Atlanta blogger.

While Usher still hasn’t actually denied having herpes, he’s answered the lawsuit with claims that Helm’s took on responsibility for her own sexual health when she chose to be intimate with him:

“With a one in six chance that any given partner could have genital herpes, [she] assumed the risk of contracting an STD each and every time she chose to have unprotected sex with a casual, consensual partner.”

TMZ reports that Usher is trying to get the lawsuit tossed out based on assumption of risk.

What do you think about Usher’s ongoing herpes’ saga?