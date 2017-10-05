Another day, another Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘BEEF’!!!

Season 10 of the popular reality show is off and running and the ladies all returned recently from an eventful ‘girl’s trip’ trip to Barcelona that didn’t include Kim Zolciak-Biermann OR Kenya Moore.

Now that they’re back on Atlanta soil, beef is brewing between O.G. Nene Leakes and this season’s token wig wearing white chick, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Nene hit the ‘gram last night with a post aimed at Kim and the entire KKK (Kim & Kroy Klique) and if you want to know what sparked it all, you’ve come to the right place!

Leakes posted the following to IG last night and I could NOT stop laughing! The popular reality star was throwing quite a bit of shade in the caption which read…

On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home 🏡

#jealousprejudicebitch

#disgusting

#howlowwillyougo

#ohithoughtyoudidntseeme

#pottymouthtrashychildren

#learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome

#thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou

#youwillneverwinthis

#blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice

I fell flat on the floor with the hashtags… 😂😂😂 In case you’re wondering what sparked Nene’s shady post, I’ve got you covered!

While it’s clear the O.G. housewife is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about Kim, I’m here to offer a bit more clarity.

As previously reported, the ladies voted collectively to disinvite Kim from the Barcelona trip (click HERE if you missed that) and I’ve gotten more information about why.

In addition to her constantly being late and bringing her ENTIRE family along to tapings, etc, Kim apparently demanded that she be allowed to bring Kroy to Barcelona. I’m sure that didn’t sit well with Nene and Kandi, who probably wanted to bring their husbands as well. Kim even tried to cite her health and the fact that she once had a ‘stroke’ as the reason Kroy needed to be in Barcelona with her.

[Sidebar: C’mon Kim! You couldn’t come up with anything better? I’ll never forget how she lied about having cancer during season 1. But again… I digress.]

I’ve been told that Nene brought up Kim’s previous fake brushes with death, and threw some shade about her always having some sort of health crisis. Kim then clapped back with a group text to the the ladies, stating that Nene is insensitive and lives in a “roach nest’. *sigh*

I don’t know about you, but I can’t stand how Kim uses racist undertones in all of her insults!! Do y’all remember when the plastic ‘housewife’ referred to Nene and DeShawn Snow as ‘chicken-eating’ castmates during season 1? She even called Kandi’s house ‘ghetto’ during season 3, but finally got kicked off in the middle of the 4th season after actually getting comfortable enough to use the N-word!

I’ve heard that Kim’s racist attitude is even worse this season as she’s brought along her KKK (Kim Kroy Klique) to every taping to support her disgusting actions.

In her latest ‘beef’ with Nene, Kim even allowed her daughter Brielle to do her dirty work (again) with the following video:

The 15 second video above was taken this past summer during Nene’s White Party, which was held around the pool of her home.

I was there and saw Brielle flouncing around in her shorts and flip flops while all of the “adults” donned their fabulous white outfits. Little did I know that she was actually gathering intel for her mom!

The short video was filmed in Nene’s guest bathroom, and I guess Kim and Brielle was so jealous of the fabulous interior of Nene’s multi-million dollar home that they decided to find any flaw. There was also an ant on the floor that she zoomed in on!

Coincidentally, the video was taken the same day Kim & Kenya got into their ‘spat,’ which Brielle jumped into as well (click HERE if you missed that).

I’ve heard that several of the ladies have expressed concern about Kim’s daughter chiming in on ‘grown folks’ business, to which Kim’s response has been that ‘Brielle’s 20 years old… she’s grown.’

Kim is allowing her daughter to ‘come for’ people, so I would think that means it’s fair game to come for her as well.

Children should be off limits, but “kids” should also stay in a kids place. Even at 20 years old, Brielle shouldn’t be mouthing off to her mother’s ‘co-workers’ but as Nene’s hashtag states, it’s most likely learned behavior.

Nene also addresses the cancelled “Road to Riches” spin-off show that she and Kim were partnering on a few years back in the shady post with the hashtag ‘this is why i wouldnt do a show with you’.

I told y’all there’s a lot of beef brewing this season and this issue with Kim and Nene is even hotter than I thought!