Rasheeda Frost of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta recently visited Dish Nation to discuss her relationship with husband, Kirk Frost.

As you know, the couple went through a bunch of scripted drama last season when Kirk was ‘discovered’ to have a child out of wedlock. It seems Rasheeda is still playing along to keep the checks rolling in and she even offered a teaser to fans, stating:

In case you missed it, here’s what Rasheeda wants you to know…

After a tumultuous season of rumored infidelities and an alleged love child, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda says she’s moved on from Kirk Frost.

In the interview below with Dish Nation, Rasheeda spills her own tea with hosts Gary With Da Tea and Porsha Williams.

When asked the status of their relationship now, the popular entertainer/entrepreneur states that she and Kirk are currently in a good space, while co-parenting their kids.

She also reveals that they are currently separated while doing what’s best for the family.

We are parenting very well. We have good communication and just two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable. As far as him and I? That’s just what it is.

[Sidebar: Perhaps Rasheeda’s comment means they still hang out, but aren’t living together… especially since they were spotted together at Kandi’s Essence Magazine Cover launch party together (click HERE for pics). But I digress.]

Rasheeda and Porsha continue their scripted banter with Porsha applauding Rasheda for “trying to make the marriage work”.

As if on cue, Rasheeda drops the “bomb” that she and Kirk are separated, stating:

I mean we’re separated and we’re working on making sure we’re doing everything we need to do for our family.

Rasheeda’s revelation was clearly a shock to Dish Nation co-host Gary Wit Da Tea, who like everyone else in Atlanta, has probably seen Rasheeda and her husband out around town together.

When Gary inquires about Kirk’s DNA test, Rasheeda refuses to answer.

What do you think about Rasheeda’s revelation about her marriage?

Believe it? or Nah?