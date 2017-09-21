It was a quick come up for a suspected thief earlier this week after he seized the moment in a crime of opportunity.

It took only 10 minutes nearly $2 million to drive away after armored car drivers left the keys in the truck.

Two weeks later, federal and local officials are still looking for a suspect.

According to the AJC , the FBI and DeKalb County officials have been searching since Sept. 8, for a man they believe stole almost $2 million dollars while two ATM couriers were making a cash drop at the Citizens Trust Bank in Atlanta.

FBI agent Stephen Emmett said in a news release that two ATM Response Inc. employees pulled into the bank parking lot in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road in Decatur about 6:45 a.m., and went inside with an unspecified amount of money.

“The driver locked the vehicle doors but left the keys in the ignition and the vehicle running,” Emmett said.

The couriers were inside the bank between 10 and 15 minutes, however when they returned, the van was gone! All that remained was broken glass.

FBI authorities say that over $1.8 million was stolen in the heist.

Surveillance footage showed a man in dark pants and a baggy gray long-sleeve shirt with a black backpack approach the van and attempt to open the doors. The van was found unoccupied later that same day in the 4700 block of Galleon Crossing in Decatur by the DeKalb County Marshals unit. There were no signs of the suspect at the scene.

To date, a suspect has not been apprehended and with that $1.8 million, he’s probably long gone (if he’s smart).

