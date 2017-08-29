Boo’d Up: Tiny Harris & Master P. Reportedly Dating…

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Percy “Master P.” Miller strike a pose above during their press conference for their ‘Gender Mixed Basketball’ league partnership (click HERE if you missed that).

While the photos seem innocent enough, word on the curb is that Tiny and Master P are way more than business partners… in fact, it’s been revealed that they are a couple!

Details below…

Insiders have revealed to Sandra Rose that Tiny and Master P are dating!

Remember your auntie told y’all that Tameka “tiny” Harris had a new new man who was paying all her bills and dropping bags and baguettes on her while T.I. chased tail in Cali? Well, after sitting on this secret for nearly 2 years, I can finally reveal who he is. Tameka’s man is none other than New Orleans rap mogul Master P!

Tiny and T.I. have been “friends of the blog” over at Sandra’s site for years now and Rose shed light on why Tiny chose the “No Limit” soldier, stating:

Master P dotes on Tiny and gives her everything she can’t get from her estranged husband. He gave Tiny a new house, and now he just gave the mother-of-5 her own basketball team in the new mixed gender league!

Meanwhile, T.I. and Tiny are still married (on paper), but I don’t think that really matters much these days.

What do you think of this new power couple?