Singer Bobby V. has suffered a set back in his extortion case against Reima Houston.

The two were scheduled to face each other in court today (August 25) for the first time since Reima’s leaked video of him leaving her home went viral (click HERE if you missed that). However according to Reima, Bobby was a no show and his case was dismissed.

Details below…

After the scandalous video was leaked, Bobby V. made accusations that he was set up and that Houston was trying to extort him out of $2,000 (click HERE if you missed that).

Houston has been interviewed by several major outlets claiming, “this was not a sexual exchange or extortion.”

Prior to the hearing, Bobby V recanted his previous statement about Houston being a ‘prostitute’ but filed the application for a warrant earlier this month seeking criminal charges for extortion. Houston also countered with a warrant application of her own accusing the award-winning singer of assault, aggravated assault, battery and stalking for his actions that occurred that night, as well.

Needless to say, it was all over when Bobby V. chose not to appear in court and perhaps that’s for the best. Starve drama and it will die.

Meanwhile, Reima is gloating online and posted the following video response to her naysayers:

Hopefully, this all can die with the dismissed court case.