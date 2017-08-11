Jeffery aka ‘Young Thug’ has always pushed the envelope when it comes to his ambiguous fashion choices and the rapper rocks yet another dress as one of the featured artists in Adidas Originals latest campaign.

The sportswear company recently released the third chapter of the brand’s “Original” campaign called “Original is Never Finished” and rappers Young Thug, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and more star in the short film celebrating their individuality.

In the brand new visual above, the German brand recreates scenes from previous films by tapping into historic works such as Botticelli’s Birth of Venus and DaVinci’s Vitruvian Man that connect to each subject’s true essence and originality.

Young Thug, Playboi Carti and 21 Savage can all be seen in the short film iced out, wearing luxurious threads, while sporting the signature Three Stripe basketball silhouette—the Crazy.

Reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner and NBA superstar James Harden also make an appearance in the clip.

