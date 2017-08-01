No Apologies: Lil Duval Explains Controversial Transgender Comments… (VIDEO)

Comedian Lil Duval has offered an explanation for his inflammatory transgender comments and he’s not bowing down to pressures that he issue an apology.

Duval hit TMZ Live last night to address all of the backlash he received after ‘joking’ on The Breakfast Club that he would kill a transgendered woman if he found out he’d been tricked into sleeping with one and he stands by his statements and also says the deception involved should be a crime.

In the video above around the 6:28 mark , Lil Duval appears on The Breakfast Club and Charlamagne The God begins a discussion about transgenders in the military that quickly turns into a different conversation.

Duval faced a ton of backlash when he joked about how “someone would have to die” if he found out he’d been deceived into having intimate relations with someone who was born male but he also insists he has no problem with gay or transgender people.

While the LGBTQ community awaits an apology from the comedian, Duval stands by his statements and says that it should be a crime for anyone to take away someone’s option to choose.

I’m trying to figure out do y’all see why did I say what I said? Like what made me say that? I said that because they were saying, ‘take away someone’s power of choice’, and that’s what you did. When you take away somebody’s power of choice, it should be criminal and you don’t know what that can do to somebody psychologically.

Lil Duval explains his the controversial comments to TMZ stating:

Duval continues…

I don’t have a problem with transgenders. I ain’t got no problem with gay people. I’ve got a problem with somebody trying to take something from me.

He further notes…

The situation was… what would I do if I found out somebody was a man that I thought was a woman, and didn’t tell me was a woman. All that other stuff they put on it, that’s on them.

As for why he’d retaliate with murder — Duval offered an explanation. It’s basically an insanity plea because a straight man could incur ‘psychological damage’ from a deception of that magnitude.

