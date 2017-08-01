Former NFL player Chuck Smith and his wife Mynique Smith are in the midst of a divorce battle.

You may remember the cute couple from their appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta a few seasons back.

Mynique was being considered for a peach at the time, however Chuck made more of an impact on the show after he revealed that he’d dated both Phaedra and Kandi back in the day (a fact which he totally neglected to ever mention to his wife, Mynique).

Word on the curb is that Mynique never fully recovered from the public humiliation her husband put her through in front of the popular reality show’s 4 million viewers and now she wants out of the marriage.

Chuck and Mynique appear to be the ‘picture perfect’ family in this portrait uploaded to instagram on July 8, 2017, however an anonymous source sent over a link to court documents filed back in April of 2017, stating ‘Guess they been hiding this one for a while, but faking on social media’.

According to the court docs, Mynique filed for divorce against Chuck on April 11, 2017 which oddly enough included a “mutual retraining order”.

The case is ongoing with the latest update appearing to be an emergency medical leave request for Mynique’s attorney, which was granted on July 18th, but if their instagram photos are any indication, the couple are getting along quite amicable despite the divorce filing.

On a related note, Mynique and Chuck’s ‘silent divorce’ follows suit right alongside V-103 radio personalities Frank Ski (who is already engaged to be remarried) and Ryan Cameron, who silently divorced his wife of 16 years.

Smith once worked alongside Frank Ski (Rodriguez) on his popular morning show, which Ryan Cameron took over a few years back.

