WAIT… WHAT?!? Woman Who Sued Usher For Giving Her Herpes Was Bridesmaid in His Wedding… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)

News of Usher Raymond settling his STD lawsuit for over a million dollars hit the net this morning.

Well, apparently the woman who contracted Herpes from the superstar singer is none other than the infamous ‘bridesmaid’ from Usher and Tameka Raymond’s wedding!

As previously reported, a lawsuit was filed a few years back and Usher settled for $1.1 Million Dollars.

A closer look at the documents posted earlier by RadarOnline indicate that celebrity stylist Maya Fox-Davis is the woman who was ‘burned’ but the superstar.

For the record, I exclusively reported back on May 25, 2012 that Usher had been creeping around Maya Fox-Davis, who was one of the bridesmaids in his first wedding to Tameka Raymond.

The story about Usher sleeping with one of the members of his wedding party was brought up during the lengthy custody battle between the superstar and his now ex-wife.

Raymond was even forced to address the bridesmaid situation when he appeared on ‘Oprah’s Next Chapter’, stating:

“The conversation about the bridesmaid has always been one that’s been complicated,” he said. “Outside of my marriage and our separation and our divorce, I did have exchanges with [the bridesmaid]. We were friends. She was someone who was part of the children’s lives before.”

It’s quite interesting to note the players in the game. The superstar singer, the bridesmaid who willingly slept with her friend’s new husband, the STD… it’s like a made for tv movie.

What do you think about these new developments?