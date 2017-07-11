Talk show host Wendy Williams recapped all of the Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian drama yesterday during her ‘Hot Topics’ segment.

Williams, who has been really vocal about her disdain for all things ‘Rob & Chyna’ from the very beginning of their relationship, spoke very candidly about their latest drama.

In the past, Wendy has stated that Chyna and her mom were only in this for the ‘Kardashian Kash’ and now she’s sippin’ all the latest tea with an ‘I told you so’ attitude!

Video below…

In the video above, Wendy takes shots at Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for not recognizing that her son Rob was not a just another commodity.

Williams also slams the Kardashian sisters for not warning their brother to steer clear of Chyna, stating:

What is the point in having a bunch of sisters, Rob, if not one of them broads is telling you about…okay, okay! Not one of those girls could tell their brother about a thot!

The true shade comes when Wendy congratulates Chyna and her mom for successfully manipulating their master plan:

Okay, okay! So in conclusion, congratulations Chyna and Tokyo Toni, you’ve won!”

As previously stated, the TV personality has been a staunch critic of Rob & Chyna’s relationship since its inception, and she’s always said that Chyna was only in it for the money and the fame.

Now that the sh*t has hit the fan, Wendy certainly isn’t holding her toune about Rob’s family for not giving him a heads up.

How do you feel about Wendy’s comments?