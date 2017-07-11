In case you missed it: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Reunion (Part 1)… (FULL VIDEO) #LHHATL

Jul, 11 2017 | Written by ATLien
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta aired the first episode of their two-part reunion for season 6 last night (July 10, 2017).
Last week, the season wrapped up with it’s finale episode.
[READ: RECAP: LHHATL Season 6 Episode 16 – “The End Is Near” (FULL VIDEO)]
This week, the entire cast reunites, as host Nina Parker dives into the drama for part 1 of the reunion.
In case you missed it, watch the full episode below…
VIDEO: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6, Episode 17 (Reunion Pt 1)
Synopsis:
After a whirlwind season packed to the seams with shameless mistresses, fresh marriage proposals, wig pulling, paternity battles, shifting alliances, and broken engagements, watch as the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta link back up to hash out all of their issues at the 2-part Season 6 reunion.
Nobody knows if Joseline will confront her fellow cast; Mimi and Karlie exchange words; Stevie and Tommie spill the tea; and tears are shed for Rasheeda and Kirk.
What are your thoughts about PART 1 of the season 6 reunion show?
