In case you missed it: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Reunion (Part 1)… (FULL VIDEO) #LHHATL

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta aired the first episode of their two-part reunion for season 6 last night (July 10, 2017).

Last week, the season wrapped up with it’s finale episode.

This week, the entire cast reunites, as host Nina Parker dives into the drama for part 1 of the reunion.

In case you missed it, watch the full episode below…



VIDEO: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6, Episode 17 (Reunion Pt 1)

After a whirlwind season packed to the seams with shameless mistresses, fresh marriage proposals, wig pulling, paternity battles, shifting alliances, and broken engagements, watch as the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta link back up to hash out all of their issues at the 2-part Season 6 reunion. Nobody knows if Joseline will confront her fellow cast; Mimi and Karlie exchange words; Stevie and Tommie spill the tea; and tears are shed for Rasheeda and Kirk.

Synopsis:

