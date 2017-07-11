Keyshia Cole may be facing a multi-million dollar legal battle over a ‘lover’s triangle’ featuring Birdman!

For those of you who don’t know, when Keyshia Cole was dating Birdman back in 2014 and she got into a physical altercation with a woman she caught at his home.

Now that Keyshia has inked a deal for Love & Hip Hop Hollywood season 4, the woman has decided it’s the perfect time to file a lawsuit.

Keyshia reportedly just got hit with a $4 Million dollar lawsuit over an incident that occurred almost 4 years ago during her relationship with the Cash Money Mogul (who is now romantically inked to Toni Braxton).

TheJasmineBrand reports:

The singer, who is joining the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, has been hit with a lawsuit from a three year old brawl. Reportedly, she’s being sued for the 2014 altercation that involved her and a woman named Sabrina Mercadel. Back in 2014, Keyshia allegedly attacked Sabrina, over Birdman, whom she was reportedly dating at the time. While Keyshia dodged jail time, it appears that she’s facing a legal battle.

Sabrina Mercadel is said to be suing Cole for around $4 million which includes future loss of earnings, emotional distress, pain and suffering and more. Keyshia has yet to comment.

Sounds like a Love & Hip-Hop plot to me.

What do you think of Keyshia Cole’s latest legal woes?