Fantasia recently made a major life change… at least when it comes to her hair color!

The soulful songstress went from jet black to platinum blonde and revealed her new look online recently.

Check out more photos of Tasia’s new ‘doo below…

I honestly just used that .gif cause I thought it was funny. While I’m not really a fan of blonde hair on dark skin, Fantasia’s hair isn’t really that bad.

Or is it?

What do you think of Fantasia’s drastic color change?

Love it? or Nah?