If You Care: Chef Roble Claims He’s The Reason #RHOA Kenya Moore Met Her Husband…

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is somewhere basking in the glow of her fake super secret wedding but do you remember when she was pretending to ‘date’ Chef Roble?

Well, word on the curb is that it was actually the rumored gay metrosexual TV Chef who introduced her to her new TV husband.

Chef Roble hit the net recently to offer his ‘friend’ a congratulatory post to Kenya Moore about her nuptials by reposting her fist bump pic.

Roble also spilled the beans on how Kenya met her new boo, stating:

I’m so happy for y’all! When I introduced you two I KNEW y’all would hit it off but this is just WOW! ❤️😊🔥🙌🏾💎💎💎💎💎💎💎You got a GREAT man Kenya!!! That’s my man right there. I’m tryna be like him when I grow up! Congrats y’all!!!

Wow. Chef Roble seems to be super excited about Kenya’s new man.

I could be shady and write what I really think about Chef Roble’s post but I’ll just let you guys read between the lines.

What are your thoughts about Chef Roble’s involvement in Kenya’s new ‘relationship’?

