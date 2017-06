Tamar Braxton hit the stage for the 2017 Bet Awards with a rousing rendition of ‘My Man’ as she appeared to flawlessly lip-sync her way through a pre-recorded set.

Video below…



VIDEO: Tamar Braxton’s 2017 BET Awards Performance

Tamar’s energetic performance did not go unnoticed and the tweets were definitely buzzing about her lip-syncing skills.

For the record, Tamar was also spotted backstage practicing to a pre-recorded track…

What are your thought’s on Tamar’s epic performance?

Was she lip-syncing? or nah?