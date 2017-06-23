If You Care: #RHOA Kenya Moore Already Planning 2nd Wedding… (PHOTOS)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is really soaking up all the attention she’s getting from her ‘secret’ wedding.

[READ: If You Care: Details About Kenya Moore’s Husband Revealed… (PHOTOS)]

The newly ‘married’ housewife recently shared a few more intimate details about the nuptials with People magazine.

“We wanted something simple an not overly complicated,” she explained, adding that Daly is “extremely romantic” and heavily influenced their day. “He didn’t want something for show. He didn’t want it to be left up to other people’s interpretation of love. He just wanted it to be what he sees it: him looking into my eyes and us being together. It was just two people in love who wanted to get married.”

I’m still not buying what Kenya is selling but if YOU care, more details below…

Kenya spoke exclusively to People Magazine about her June 10th wedding to 47-year-old businessman Marc Daly, stating:

“It was just so perfect,” Moore said of the big day, which took place at a private resort in St. Lucia.

The former beauty queen was able to quickly pull off the stunt by securing an obscure location for a beach ceremony.

I would not have done it any other way — it was amazing,” Moore added. “My sign is an Aquarius, so I really love the water and the ocean and always wanted that as my backdrop. And we were all there on the white sand beach and you could hear the waves in the background. It was so romantic.”

While I was correct about her cousin Che Moore not being there, Kenya confirmed that a few family members from both sides attended.

Moore’s Aunt Lori was there, her Aunt Lisa (who stood by Moore as her matron of honor) and Moore’s best friend from high school.

“I was raised by my grandmother, so even though she’s my aunt, we grew up as sisters,” Moore said. “It meant so much to have her there.

For the record, Kenya’s father was NOT amongst the crowd, as he had a previous engagement in Jamaica.

She twirled down the aisle with best friend (and frequent RHOA guest) Brandon DeShazer, as Moore’s father was celebrating his birthday in Jamaica at the time. “It was so last-minute, he couldn’t make it,” Moore said. “But Brandon was there, which was super special to me.”

Kenya says she’s going to do the stunt all over again for those who didn’t get a chance to be there.

We do plan on having a large wedding for all of our friends and family next June, so we’ll have everyone there.

CLICK HERE to read the full article.



What do you think about Kenya’s fairy tale wedding?

Are you buying it? or nah?