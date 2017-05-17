In Case You Missed It: Peter Thomas Discusses Matt Jordan Fight, Phaedra Parks Firing & More on The Breakfast Club… (FULL VIDEO)

Peter Thomas of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is making the rounds after gaining a ton of ‘cool points’ for his viral fight with Matt Jordan.

As you know, StraightFromTheA.com exclusively leaked the full footage of the fight between the two that occurred during a Power98 radio interview.

Thomas hit The Breakfast Club this morning to share more thoughts about this situation and even gives his take on Phaedra Parks being fired.

In case you missed it, watch the full interview below…

VIDEO: Peter Thomas on The Breakfast Club

