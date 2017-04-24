Instagram ‘model’ Kristyna Martelli appears normal enough in the center shot above, but it was her freakish surgically altered physique that earned her over 620k instagram followers.

Photos of Martelli have gone viral over the years, mostly because of her oddly shaped frame, which was due to her having undergoing at least 100 surgical procedures.

Sadly, it was Martelli’s apparent addiction to plastic surgery that reportedly killed the online superstar.

Kristyna Martelli was a 23-year-old Instagram model known mostly for her surgical enhancements but her facebook page recently reports that she passed away on last Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

It didn’t take long for news of her death to spread online…

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT!! ❗❗Popular escort/instagram model KNOWN for her enhancements has died! 😳 #KristynaMartelli passed away a few days ago while having a procedure done 😢. During surgery she had a seizure and died. @kristynamartelli had over 600,000 followers and always had her comments off due to bullying!! RIP gorgeous 💋 A post shared by The Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblast) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

According to several rumors circulating on Instagram, Kristyna died due to her addiction to plastic surgery.

Varying reports claim that Kristyna died of either a heart attack or seizure, but most claim it happened at the hospital and was related to her many surgeries.

One report states that foreign matter traveled to a lymph node in her groin, causing her to seek to have it dissolved. Martello reportedly felt sick afterward, went to the hospital, where she eventually died.

Fans and followers of the former IG star are making her the latest trending topic and the #kristynamartelli hashtag on Instagram filled with reactions about the deadliness of too much plastic surgery.

Black Sports Online reports that , Martelli had underwent at least 100 cosmetic surgery procedures since the age of 17 and didn’t understand the backlash she received online.

At a young age, I was already admiring all these girls with big perfect breast implants, perfect round butts, big lips and wanted to look like them, so I began my journey. I am 23 at the moment and had few nose jobs, breast enhancements, buttocks enhancements and facial work. Yes, I went through a lot of pain to sit where I am now, but it totally was worth it. Plastic surgery is something I suggest everyone to do, although it is already very popular now days.

What do you think of the disturbing tale of plastic surgery addiction ending in death?

