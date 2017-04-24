NEWSFLASH! Fans are still pissed off over Janet Jackson‘s ‘Unbreakable’ world tour.

Jackson began the tour back in Summer 2015, but in December of that year, she postponed the tour to “undergo surgery”. Shows were rescheduled in the United Kingdom and Europe, but were canceled yet again.

Shortly afterwards (in 2016) Jackson made a video announcement that she was “postponing” the North American leg of the tour to work on a family. For the record, fans who paid their hard earned money to see Jackson, NEVER got a refund, but LiveNation promised that the tour will be rescheduled later this year.

Well at least one fan is sick and tired of getting the run around about their money!

Details below…

As you know, Janet Jackson postponed the remaining dates on her Unbreakable world tour back in 2016 to start a family. She gave birth to her son, Eissa, in January 2017 and is now, less than 3 months after giving birth, she’s also going through a highly publicized break up from her husband.

That being said, that’s not really our problem. If I had paid money to see Janet, I would want to SEE JANET. Or I would want my money back!

That doesn’t seem like an outrageous request, does it?

Well, Live Nation has refused to issue refunds, stating that the tour wasn’t ‘canceled’ it was ‘postponed’ and back in April 2016, the entertainment company said that the tour would be rescheduled for 2017, but here we are in April 2017 and fans are still waiting for tour dates that probably will never come.

TMZ reports that at least one fan, Tiana Adams, is speaking up and has filed a class action lawsuit against LiveNation.

Tiana Adams filed the suit blasting Live Nation for the fact Janet’s fans haven’t seen a dime … even though she’s postponed the Unbreakable World Tour at least 3 times. In docs, Adams says Live Nation’s trying to get away without issuing refunds by repeatedly treating the tour as “rescheduled” and not “cancelled.” Janet’s yet to pin down a date she’ll get back on the road, except to say it will be sometime in 2017.

What are your thoughts about fans suing for their ‘Unbreakable’ tour money?