It’s official. Kim Zolciak-Biermann has signed on to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10.

While many thought Kim had it made when she got her own spinoff show, clearly that wasn’t the case.

After former housewife’s meal ticket (Kroy Biermann) got booted from the NFL, she’s been trying to ‘secure the bag’ for her family, which now consists of 6 kids and an unemployed baller.

Needless to say, fans of the popular reality show aren’t too happy about her return.

Details below…

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is barely recognizable these days!

It was confirmed yesterday that Kim Zolciak-Biermann has finally agreed to the terms of her contract and is now officially set to return for RHOA’s 10th season.

TMZ reported that Kim has signed on to return part time, while OG Nene Leakes is still negotiating the terms of her contract.

We’re told NeNe Leakes hasn’t signed on yet, though she’s made it clear that IF she does return she should get more dough than Kim. Here’s the way it could work … since Kim will only be part-time, if producers can convince NeNe to be a full-fledged cast member, they would pay her considerably more than Kim … problem solved.

For those of you who don’ t know the history, Kim was booted from RHOA after an altercation she had with the cast took an ugly turn.

When Kim allegedly uttered the n-word in anger), the ladies all boycotted to have her removed from the show and their actions actually worked well for both sides: Kim got the boot and since she was still under contract, she ended up with her own show.

Meanwhile, true fans of the show never forget and there’s a petition going around begging Andy Cohen and Bravo to ditch Kim Zolciak from the Atlanta Housewives because of her well known racist attitude.

Kim Zolziak left Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) at the beginning of Season 5. She allegedly refused to film with the cast. She also allegedly made racist comments (e.g. using the N word, said Kandi Burruss lives in the ghetto, disparaging comments about dark skin, etc.) about her cast mates and intimated that she was better than the show. Allegedly her financial condition has changed and she now needs to supplement her income and she is trying to come back on the show. After her departure from RHOA, the ratings soared and the show became the highest rated show on the BRAVO network.

The petition, which you can sign HERE, asks Bravo and Andy Cohen to rethink their decision to allow Kim Zolciak Biermann to return, noting that her spin-off ratings steadily declined and that adding her back to RHOA will most likely negatively affect viewership.

Kim was given her spinoff show, “Don’t Be Tardy.” In Season 1 the weekly viewership averaged 1.6M and each season thereafter the viewership has steadily declined dipping at or below 1M viewers. Conversely RHOA averages over 2.5M viewers a week. Adding Kim back to RHOA will cause the ratings to decline and adversely affect the show’s success and popularity. BRAVO and Andy Cohen we respectively ask that you do not add Kim back to the cast in order to ensure the success of RHOA.

Personally, I don’t like Kim at all but I think that having her come back once or twice to get roasted would be great entertainment. Add Nene to the mix and it’s a win/win!

What do you think about Kim Zolciak-Biermann returning for the 10th season of RHOA/