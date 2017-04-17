WTF?!? Cleveland Man Broadcasts LIVE Shooting Spree on Facebook… (VIDEOS)

A Cleveland, Ohio man is being sought after he fatally shot an innocent man while live streaming on Facebook.

The suspect, Steve Stephens, posted several videos on Facebook LIVE Easter Sunday stating that he had been pushed to the edge after the “love of his life” sent him spiraling out of control.

VIDEO: Ohio Man Broadcasts Killing on Facebook Live

Yesterday, as many were enjoying time with family and friends, Stephens went on a killing rampage LIVE on Facebook.

***WARNING! The raw video below contains contains graphic and disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.



Cleveland Man Goes on Easter Rampage – Facebook Live Killing (Part 1)

Stephens randomly shot and killed an elderly man walking down the street after making him say “Joy Lane” (the name of the woman he says broke his heart. He later returned to live stream in a separate video post, to state that he had killed at least 13 people (but had lost count) and was looking to kill more.

He also confessed that he had been having suicidal and violent thoughts for some time and that no one, including his mother, would listen to him.



VIDEO:Cleveland Man Goes on Easter Rampage – Facebook Live Killing (Part 2)

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams appeared at a press conference yesterday afternoon and confirmed there has been at least one killing but said they did not know of any other victims.

The victim, who was seen in Stephens gruesome video footage, was identified by Cleveland police as 74-year-old Robert Godwin.

Williams said that “multiple forces” are now seeking Stephens, who “needs to turn himself in” immediately.

“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” police chief Calvin Williams said at a news conference on Sunday. “We need to bring this to a conclusion today,” he said, adding: “We need to get Steve from the streets.”

The Cleveland police department also released the following statement along with a photo of the 37 year old suspect:

Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93. No additional victims have been located and officers continue to search multiple areas. The deceased victim from East 93rd Street has been identified as Robert Godwin Sr. age 74.

Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are still NOT verified. Suspect in this case is a bm Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. Driving a white Ford Fusion with a temp tag. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach. At this time, there are still NO known additional victims. We ask that the public remain aware and report any suspicious activity to police immediately. Officers and agents continue to investigate leads as they come in.

For the record, Joy Lane, Stephens girlfriend, has responded via Facebook, stating:

Lane, who is now in protective custody, also sent the following statement to CBS News:

We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy…he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.

