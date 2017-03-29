Big Booty Judy ain’t got nutthin’ on this dude!

A transgendered male has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for murdering women who sought his back room plastic surgery services.

The illegal butt shot trend seems to be dying a slow death after several woman have lost their lives over the years.

[FLASHBACK: Transgendered Man Charged With Murder After Atlanta Woman Dies From Butt Shots… ]

Oneal Ron Morris, is one of many unlicensed ‘doctors’ who routinely used Super Glue and Fix-a-Flat tire sealant to enlarge women’s behinds. After at least one patient died because of his action, he’ll now be using his large ‘ass’ets behind bars.

Shatarka Nuby, 31, died after receiving as many as 10 injections from Morris between 2007 and 2010. She paid Morris as much as $2,000 for the deadly procedures, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Morris, who was charged with manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license back in 2012, finally got his day in court last month and pleaded ‘no contest’ to both charges.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Morris to 10 years in prison and 5 years probation for his crimes

“My daughter died the most inhumane death,” Sharon Pitts, mother of the victim, stated at the hearing. “Eighteen months she suffered not knowing the full extent of what was put in her body.” (source)

“There’s no closure. Putting [Morris] in jail won’t bring her back,” said Nuby’s aunt Juanita in court.

Morris, who is not a licensed doctor, combined silicone, mineral oil, Fix-a-Flat tire sealant, cement and Super Glue to give women shapelier backsides.

[Sidebar: I think the women who ALLOWED this fool to inject them with fix-a-flat (the one’s who are still living anyway) should be locked up too!! But I digress…]

What do you think about this bizarre tale of the ‘toxic tush’ doctor?