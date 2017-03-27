RHOA Phaedra Parks Is NOT Divorced: Judge Throws Out Fraudulent Filing… *COURT DOCUMENTS*

Word on the curb is that Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been catching a lot of “L”s this season and her latest one is surrounding the demise of her marriage.

I’ve told you guys for months now that Phaedra’s divorce wasn’t quite on the up and up.

Well, now a judge has officially ruled that Phaedra’s divorce was fraudulent.

Phaedra Parks has been declaring for months now that her divorce from her imprisoned husband, Apollo Nida, was finalized but that wasn’t quite the truth.

While Phaedra’s divorce was, in fact, filed… it was filed under assumed names which is not quite legal in Georgia.

The documents were intentionally misspelled with the wrong names, citing “Nita” as their last names instead of “Nida”. While one would surmise that that was a simple error, it wasn’t. I mean… who misspells their own last name?

Whatever the case, Apollo sought to have his day in court and now a judge has ruled in his favor. Apparently the entire divorce was fraudulent and now Apollo (or Phaedra) can refile the appropriate documents in their legal names to get the ball rolling again.

Judge Christopher Brasher signed an order on Apollo Nida’s motion to set aside the original divorce filing on March 23, 2017.

The order reads in part:

On July 12, 2016, the hearing was held as scheduled. The attorney for the Petitioner presented to this Court’s Judicial Officer a (1) Proposed Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce (2) a Final Order on Custody, Parenting Time, and Property Division, a (3) Child Support Addendum, and (4) an order sealing the case. The proposed orders were signed and immediately sealed. It is undisputed that Respondent was not sent a copy of these documents and because the case was sealed, they did not appear on the Court’s docket. On November 30, 2016, this Court entered an Order unsealing the file, and on December 5, 2016, the orders were entered on the docket. On December 8, 2016, Respondent brought the instant motion to set aside arguing that he had not received notice of the July hearing.

The judge also ruled that Apollo was under the impression that the divorce case was proceeding and that he was not notified of any filings and court hearings.

[Sidebar: And it’s not like Phaedra didn’t know exactly where he was. But I digress.]

So as of March 23, 2017, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida are still officially married.

A ‘rep’ for Phaedra submitted the following response about her divorce drama to People recently:

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage,” Parks’ rep said. “Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

