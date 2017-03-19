RHOA Season 9 Reunion Tea: Fake Makeups & Breakups + R.I.P. Frick & Frack…

Everyone has been waiting for me to jump in the pool of blawgs who are ‘spilling’ tea on the season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and I apologize for the delay. I’ve got a lot going on personally right now but wanted to share what I know thus far.

As you know, the season 9 reunion taped last Thursday and the net has been buzzing with droplets of tea. I’ve had my ear to the street Of course the lesbian rumors sparked by Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams took center stage this season.

Needless to say, it’s only fair that the brunt of the heat lies on these two as it seems that their friendship took a beating during the season 9 reunion show taping! Other tidbits include Bob & Sheree’s ‘make up’, Peter & Cynthia’s ‘break up’ and Kandi & Todd’s personal beef with executive producer Carlos King.

Here’s a copy of the seating chart that’s been floating around. As you can see, Kandi and Porsha are in the seat’s that are reserved for battle.

So here’s what I know thus far…

Bob & Sheree – Fake Makeup to Fake Break Up…

I don’t know if it’s been reported elsewhere but I have received confirmation that Bob Whitfield attended the reunion show to discuss his relationship with Sheree.

It’s been evident all season long that Bob and Sheree were a farce and one of Bob’s girlfriend’s even spilled tea about it all in a lengthy open letter about a week ago (click HERE if you missed that), but despite all of that, both Bob and Sheree were in agreement about appearing together and pretending.

During the reunion, the two address Bob’s callous joke about choking Sheree. Apparently, quite a few of the men on show even try to help him but word on the curb is that the former ball player made quite a few antagonistic statements towards his ex that had many giving the side eye.

Whatever the case… Bob apologized. Kinda…

Moving on…

Peter & Cynthia – Divorce Update…

The couple proclaims their divorce is final during the reunion and it’s been rumored that Peter had an emotional breakdown and had to be escorted off the stage.

The true tea is that Peter & Cynthia’s divorce was JUST FILED a few weeks ago on February 21, 2017 (just in time for the reunion) and it is no where near final.

A source close to the couple claims that they waited to file the divorce “for tax purposes” and I guess that’s a plausible explanation for the timing.

I’ve always surmised that these two were pulling a “Nene & Gregg” i.e. breaking up for the cameras and I’m still of that mindset since they (like Phaedra) seem to be making statements about their divorce being ‘final’ that aren’t quite true.

As for Peter’s rumored ’emotional breakdown’ he’s responded with the following response…

For the record, there’s a smidgen of truth to the report but only a drop. There wasn’t a nervous breakdown but Peter did leave early.

I’ve been told that Mr. Thomas apparently got so upset over the line of questioning about his pending divorce that he abruptly walked off the set. But he wasn’t crying and shaking and escorted out like what’s being reported… he simply got up and walked out.

Porsha Has Been Around the Block (quite A few times)

Both Kandi and Kenya are gunning for Porsha during the reunion and apparently a major bomb was revealed as Porsha’s ‘freak ho’ past is dissected for the masses.

Kandi apparently pulls receipts about Porsha having slept with her baby daddy Russell “Block” Spencer, as well as quite a few rappers in the Atlanta area.

Todd Tucker also supports Kandi’s claims and reportedly shares his own personal recollection about Porsha and her BFF’s husband, Apollo Nida, having shared a lot of time together hanging out around town just prior to his lock down.

Apparently there could be a bit of truth to that “if” this is a real post:

For the record, someone sent me that over via DM but if Porsha posted it, it’s apparently been deleted.

The rumor mill is buzzing about a scandalous accusation that Porsha also slept with Apollo but I’m not sure how true that is. Whatever the case, if Todd said it, he would know as he was often in the club right beside Mr. Nida.

But I digress.

Phaedra & Porsha – The end of a friendship?

Meanwhile, everyone is buzzing about the demise of Freak & Fraud Frick and Frack, apparently Phaedra got the same legendary ‘bad edit’ during the final scenes of the reunion that Sheree got right before she was fired at the end of season 4.

Kandi was reportedly gunning for Phaedra during the reunion and towards the end, Phaedra gets called out on the many lies she’s told this season.

Oddly enough, Porsha even throws her “bff” under the bus by revealing a bunch of the underhanded shenanigans that Phaedra was involved in.

Rumor has it that Porsha is the one who dropped the “explosive bomb” and not Kandi as she allegedly reveals that Phaedra was the sole source of the rumor about Kandi and Todd scheming to “drug Porsha and take her to their sex dungeon”.

Phaedra also gets called out about her divorce shenanigans where she claimed for months that her divorce was final but had used fake names and now has to do it all over again.

It was all the Phaedra and Porsha news that rattled Andy Cohen during day 1 of filming.

#PressPlay: #AndyCohen looks shook after leaving #TheRealHousewivesOfAtlanta reunion taping 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

My source says that they don’t think Phaedra and Porsha’s friendship can recover from the devastating blow of the reunion. They also made a point of saying that the two may be ‘strategically’ playing this all up to keep their jobs.

As previously stated, Phaedra got the same treatment that Sheree Whitfield got before her peach was snatched. If you recall, it was almost like a grand goodbye, complete with a montage of clips from years past.

Now I don’t know if that means Phaedra’s outta there, but apparently that’s the overall consensus.

FREE TEA: Kandi, Todd & Carlos King Beef…

I don’t know if they are going to air this tidbit and if not, you can just consider this “free tea”…

Apparently Todd and Kandi fell out with Executive Producer Carlos King over several business matters and my sources believe that it’s been King’s personal issues with Todd that had Kandi on the hot seat this season.

Fortunately, she held her own but this is one of the major reasons why Todd came with guns blazing at the reunion show.

As you know, Todd and Carlos used to be partners in Kindom Reign Production Company but that relationship was severed during a disagreement about Hollywood Divas.

Several sources say that at one point, Carlos and Todd weren’t even on speaking terms because they couldn’t see eye to eye about how to handle production of the failed reality show, in addition to a huge legal issue that ended up costing them a lot of money.

On a related note, I was told that Kandi and Carlos are also at odds because King has been working on an Xscape documentary with Jermaine Dupri… unbeknownst to Kandi!

Apparently Kandi doesn’t own any rights to Xscape or their music but Jermaine does and Dupri has been working with King to produce it. Word on the curb is that Kandi had no clue about the project and was actually planning one of her own prior to finding out.

I was also told that Carlos interviewed Mama Joyce for information about Xscape but at the time he did, Kandi had no idea that it was for the project with Jermaine.

Needless to say, Kandi was apparently livid about the news and felt that Carlos intentionally deceived her. The trio have been at odds ever since.

The GAG is… Kandi and her reunited girl group Xscape have been working with Mona Scott Young (Carlos King’s former boss who fired him from LHHATL).

It seems that Carlos was trying to get the jump on Mona and he succeeded by going straight to Jermaine! But I digress…

That’s the bulk of what I have for now… at least what I can remember from what was told to me. I had a very long conversation about the reunion Friday but I lost my grandmother Saturday and the world has pretty much stood still since then.

I’ll be back with more soon tho…