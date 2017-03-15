Neffeteria Pugh (Keyshia Cole’s Sister) To Appear on ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’… (Sneak Peek Video)

Remember Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh and her husbnad Shelby “Soullow” Lowery?

Well, Neffe is best known for being the older sister to R&B singer Keyshia Cole, but she’s managed to build a reputation of her own through her stint on several reality shows.

[READ: They’re Back! Keyshia Cole & Family Reunite For Reality Show Taping (PHOTOS)]

Now, Neffe has returned to television with her husband Shelby “Soullow” Lowery by her side, but she’s not portraying ‘happily every after’… she’s being ‘fixed’ by Iyanla!

Check out a preview clip from Neffe’s upcoming appearance on ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ below…

In the recently released clip, Iyanla discusses Neffe’s husband’s heart attack and seems to place the blame on Neffeteria as she states: “Your husband doesn’t even want to live!”

Things take a harsh turn when the life coach refers to Neffe as a “nasty vile guttersnipe, right out the hood”…. OUCH!!

We’ll have to tune in to see exactly what transpires but from the looks of the clip, Neffe wasn’t having it!

The three-time NAACP Image Award-winning series returns on Saturday, April 15th with all-new episodes.

Guests this season include former reality stars Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh and Shelby “Soullow” Lowery; the nephew of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson; former Basketball Wives LA star Laura Govan; and, in an emotional finale, six survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Will you be tuning in to see if Neffe can be ‘FIXED’ by Iyanla?