Samantha Lee Schwalenberg (Tyrese’s “Black Queen”) Wants You To Know Of Her European Heritage…

As you know, Tyrese Gibson, 38, ‘secretly’ married Samantha Lee Schwalenberg, 26, on Valentine’s Day 2017 and caught quite a big of flack when he announced that he’d finally found his “Black Queen” (click HERE if you missed that).

After deleting all his ‘Black Queen’ posts, Tyrese sought the help of TMZ to explain that his new wife had at least a lil bit of African-American in her bloodstream but neglected to tell them that her mom is Hispanic and her father is Caucasian and that her name is actually, Samantha Schwalenberg.

Now that it’s no secret that Tyrese lied about his bride’s racial heritage, the newly married Mrs. Gibson has added her 2 cents to the conversation.

Samantha Schwalenberg-Gibson hit instagram recently and pretty much substantiated my post as she called out TMZ for neglecting to mention her “European roots”…

TMZ shared details of her mom’s heritage i.e. Ecuadorian, Jamaican … and African-American but somehow they forgot to mention that Samantha Schwalenberg-Gibson’s father is Caucasian.

Interesting how they left all of that out….

Whatever the case, as previously stated Samantha considers herself Latin American and not Black. As you can see, she’s proud of her heritage and I think Tyrese totally jumped the gun on his “Black Queen” statements (which is why he deleted all of his posts).

Perhaps he should have spoken to his wife about her background. It seems like there’s a lot he may not know about her.

What do you think about Samantha Schwalenber-Gibson’s clarification?