NEWSFLASH! Chris Brown has been exposed as a functional drug addict with anger issues.

Billboard recently did an exposè on the popular star where several of his closest friends and insiders anonomously dished dirt and spilled tea about his issues.

Brown’s clique seems genuinely concerned that his addiction may just carry him over the edge:

“He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m functioning. I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does,” says a current member of Brown’s team. “But [he’s not] the first functional star who thinks they can handle those powerful drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death”.

Billboard’s Chris Brown expose starts when Chris was an innocent teen in Virginia and dives into his downward spiral into drug addiction and anger issues.

Several things are revealed and the information comes from Chris Brown’s own friends, family and work associates, many of whom spoke under condition of anonymity because of his penchant of blowing up!

Here are a few things that were revealed in the explosive expose:

Chris Brown is bipolar…

…a report by Brown’s probation officer surfaced, revealing he had been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, a condition defined by depressive and hypomanic episodes (the latter less extreme than typical “mania”) and often triggered by periods of extreme stress and drug and alcohol abuse. The report also cited “untreated PTSD” and “inappropriate self-medicating.”

Chris Brown is addicted to drugs (and his ex)…

Brown had trouble sleeping in his master bedroom upstairs and would instead watch sci-fi movies all through the night. Empty Styrofoam cups littered the table, a sign that Brown — who hadn’t been taking his medication for the bipolar II condition he had been diagnosed with in 2014 — had likely also been sipping lean (a mixture of promethazine/codeine syrup and a soft drink), his comedown of choice after a coke or Molly binge. Brown scrolled through Instagram, hunting for clues about the status of his ex, the 28-year-old model Karrueche Tran. “He’s always on social media, looking up who Karrueche was with, what she was looking like, what club she was at, who posted to her Instagram.”

In Karrueche’s restraining order request (which you can read HERE), she wrote that Brown “threatened to kill me to others; threatened me via text messages; [and] threatened to harass my friends,” in February 2017 and that a few years ago, Brown had “punched me twice in the stomach” and “pushed me down stairs.”

Chris Brown has been kicked out of rehab several times…

Brown’s problems are no secret. Since his brutal attack on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, which sent her to the hospital bloody and bruised on Grammy night, it seems like there’s nothing he can do to shock the world — or alienate his Team Breezy fan base, which can be as belligerent and defensive as the singer himself. (Brown has had to ask his fans, on occasion, to stop threatening to kill his critics.) Since that assault — for which he was sentenced to six months of community labor, a year of counseling and five years of probation — Brown, 27, has been arrested two more times and made two trips to rehab, getting kicked out both times.

Chris Brown not only suffers from addiction, he has anger control and violence issues…

At this time, Brown was preparing for the European leg of his One Hell of a Nite Tour, but, according to various members of his team at the time, he would stay up for as long as three days in a row, snorting cocaine and dabbling in Xanax, marijuana, Molly and lean. By the time he finally left for Europe in May, according to a lawsuit filed in June, he had physically attacked his longtime manager, Michael “Mike G” Guirguis. (In the suit, Guirguis also claimed that in the four years they worked together Brown suffered from “addiction, anger control and violence issues.”) In August, Brown was arrested after he returned from the tour, following a standoff with police at his home for allegedly pointing a gun at the actress Baylee Curran. He also, TMZ reported, threw a duffel bag full of drugs and weapons out of his window. (Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, later disputed that claim, and to date, no charges have been filed. Both Brown and Geragos declined to comment for this story.)

Some of Chris Brown’s best friends are gang bangers…

These days, former employees of Brown say, some of his closest friends are members of the Los Angeles Bloods. “He just doesn’t have the right people around him, people who are going to say, ‘Hey, dude, we shouldn’t be here,’ ” says one former management team member. “He lost Rihanna and Karrueche, two people he loved,” says Stylz. “Right now, he doesn’t trust anybody. I’m probably the one who loves him the most out of everybody who is not his real family, and he won’t even talk to me. I can’t get to him.

Billboard’s report is actually pretty long and details a lot of Chris’s history. CLICK HERE to read to full expose at Billboard.com.

One would hope that the exposè would be enlightening for Brown but he has since responded to all the buzz about his addiction and mental state with the following:



VIDEO: Chris Brown Responds to Billboard Expose

