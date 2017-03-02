Meet Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Black Queen’: Samantha Lee Schwalenberg… (PHOTOS)

When Tyrese Gibson announced he was secretly married to his ‘Black Queen’ on Valentine’s Day, who would have thought it would spark so much controversy!

The ‘Fast & Furious’ actor drew the ire of ‘Black Queens’ everywhere when his proclamation that he’d married one became questionable.

[READ: Off The Market: Tyrese Marries his ‘Black Queen’… (PHOTOS)]

Tyrese was apparently so in his feelings about the scrutiny that he soon deleted his posts and sent a press release over to TMZ about his wife’s racial identity… but he didn’t really tell the full story…

Terese posted (and soon deleted) several photos of his new wife yesterday after he came under fire for referring to her as his “Black Queen” in his long winded captions (click HERE if you missed that).

Since all the drama, the outspoken actor decided to actually issue a press statement to TMZ about the identity of his new bride and posted the entire article on his Instagram with the following photo and caption:

#TheGibsons #MyNewHeartbeat #ShesBoss

TMZ actually got it right! This time!

Tyrese found his own Amal Clooney because his mysterious new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own … TMZ has learned. A source close to the couple tells us the missus’ name is Samantha Lee — a New Jersey native who got a Master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia. We’re told she’s put her education to work on serious issues — for many years she’s been fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for inmates. She’s also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA. She’s accomplished and well-paid — we’re told Samantha lives comfortably on her own six figure salary – Sources close to the couple — who secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day — say they met briefly 2 years ago through mutual friends…. Tyrese referred to his new bride Samantha Lee GIbson as his “black queen.” Not that it matters, but her heritage is African-American- Ecuadorian, Jamaican… So, a simple “Congratulations” will do……. Sometimes is life you will get exactly what you pray for….

I personally could care less about who Tyrese chose to marry but I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that Tyrese’s press release neglected to mention that his wife’s name is actually Samantha Schwalenberg and she actually refers to herself as Latin American.

The newly married Mrs. Gibson attended the University of Georgia, and once even competed in the Miss Latin UGA pageant in 2011.

Samantha Schwalenberg poses with her mom and brother…

Before the wedding, Mrs. Gibson previously resided in Athens, Georgia. As for her racial heritage, her mother is reportedly hispanic, while her father is caucasian.

She also has two brothers and seems to be pretty proud of her non-Black heritage.

Again… there’s no issue with WHO Tyrese chose to fall in love with but I think his Black women ‘fans’ (the few he has left) don’t appreciate his attempts at trying to deceive them.

Just my 2 cents.

What are your thoughts about Tyrese’s ‘Black Queen’ controversy?

PHOTOS: Facebook/Instagram