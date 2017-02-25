RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 4 Reunion (Part 2) + Watch Full Video… #Married2Med

Season 4 of Married to Medicine has finally come to an end with the airing of part 2 of it’s season 4 reunion, which aired last night (February 24, 2017).

The drama continues this week and I think part 2 was actually an eye-opening episode, as it revealed a lot of ugly demons and personality flaws.

VIDEO: MarriedtoMedicine Season 4 Episode 16 (Reunion Part 2)

Mariah vs. Everybody…

Mariah was crowed the queen during episode 2 of the Married to Medicine reunion as it seems each and every cast member (except Lisa) had a gripe about her confessionals.

Mariah called Dr. Simone Bugs Bunny. She referred to Quad as Mr. Potato head and even threw a dental jab at Dr. Heavenly’s teeth, saying she had an over/under bite that she refers to as ‘overyonder’.

I’ve got to admit, Mariah’s shade this season was epic!

OMG! Dr. Jackie isn’t really the angel she portrays to be…

When you miss a little, you miss a lot! I had no idea that there was some dissension between Dr. Jackie and Maria Huq but apparently there is.

The two got a chance to address it in the opening segment of part 2 of the reunion show and it seems that there are definitely some tension between the two.

Mariah feels that Dr. Jackie throws nice/nasty shade while reding her hands. Dr. Jackie has also been accused of holding a grudge about a previous comment Mariah made about her (Dr. Jackie) not being able to know what it feels like to birth a child.

For the record, the segment was cut short and it seems there’s even more revealed in the unreleased footage which has been circulating online via “AllAboutTheTea:

VIDEO: Uncut scene between Mariah & Dr. Jackie

On a related note, Dr. Jackie also proved she’s a master of subtle shade when she dropped the bomb about her husband stating,

I don’t Curtis miserable and he doesn’t want me miserable. And if we find that we are making each other miserable… and I’m not being the best helpmate to Curtis, I think that think he deserves someone who makes him happy.

Dr. Darron is NOT gay… DUH!

Lisa Nicole-Cloud’s husband got an opportunity to personally address the gay rumors that have plagued him throughout the show.

Several Bravo shows are guilty of throwing the ‘gay’ word around as an angry slur and I guess this was Andy’s way of trying to redeem themselves.

Dr. Darren begins with thanking Andy for standing up for him and states how the whole ‘gay’ slur was why he felt ‘somekindaway’ about filming.

We all know Dr. Darren is not gay. If he were, he wouldn’t have been spending so much time looking at coochie in the strip club! But I digress.

Normally Andy lives for the mess but he seemed genuinely supportive of Dr. Darren’s plight. As you know, other shows have done the same… i.e. Kenya Moore & Walter Jackson, Marlo Hampton to Kandi… etc. and it’s becoming a ‘thing’ now to insult people by questioning their sexuality.

The message is clear… it is not cool to use ‘gay’ as an insult. It turns ‘GAY’ into a negative connotation that lends to discrimination and bias.

Moving on…

Shut up Quad the fraud…

Mr. Potato head Quad seemed to have a bit of diarrhea of the mouth during this episode as she was interjecting and speaking out of turn so much that Andy had to shut her up!

When Darren got the floor, Quad took it upon herself to question his sincerity about the gay slurs and abruptly corrected him when he stated that the LGBT community should be offended by the remarks.

I totally agree with Darren and so does the rest of Atlanta. This is all getting out of hand and Quad’s remarks merely brought the situation to light.

In her attempt to further demean Dr. Darren, Quad refers to him as ‘Hunni’ and ‘Doll’ and he had every right to be offended. Even her husband, Dr. Gregory, felt she was doing a bit too much and tried to get her to shut up but it didn’t work.

[Sidebar: Quad should probably be more worried about getting her money back from the stylist who put her in that recycled Kenya Moore DVF dress than the “Q” in LGBTQ… but I digress.]

Evenutally Andy had to step in and shut down Quad by telling her to be quiet and that her comments were rude and out of line.

Bravo Andy! We appreciate you for putting your foot down.

Lisa Nicole finally stands up…

In a moment of clarity, Lisa Nicole finally tells Dr. Darren exactly how she feels.

The ladies have had a field day dissecting their marriage this season but they wouldn’t have been able to fire shots if the ammunition wasn’t there.

Lisa admits she was angry with the ladies for hitting those soft spots, but she was more upset with her husband for acting shady all season.

For the record, I think that Darren really didn’t want to be filmed AT ALL and who could blame him?

I stopped watching last season when I heard that Quad was pulling stunts like hiring queens to LIE on a fellow cast mate’s husband.

It was clear to me then that there was NOTHING off limits when it came to these reality show wannabes but if I were Lisa, I woulda blowed up Quad’s spot with those mugshots of she and Dr. G. from back in the day…

As previously stated, I chose not to watch during the season but the reunion gave me everything I needed. Let me know if I missed something pertinent!

What did you think of Part 2 of Married to Medicine’s season 4 reunion show?