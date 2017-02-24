It’s no secret that Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has a body that many aspire to acquire and she’s used it to her advantage throughout her career.

It’s also no secret that the sexy single ‘housewife’ acquired her physique through surgical means but apparently she feels ‘some kinda way’ when called out about it.

VIDEO: Porsha Williams Exercising in London

Porsha shared the video of her travel workout routine online recently and many were motivated by her accomplishments.

While several praised Williams’ persistence, many offered them guidance as to how to achieve the results naturally.

Well… that didn’t sit too well with Porsha and she clapped back with a vengeance!

The comment was soon deleted as well as any other comments where people questioned her surgical procedures.

And if you notice, Porsha’s ‘clap-back’ didn’t include a denial.

While Porsha has only admitted to having obtained breast implants, word on the curb is that she’s definitely payed a visit (or two or three) to a local plastic surgeon to undergo several body sculpting and fat transfer procedures. Is Porsha’s butt ‘real’… sure. It’s her fat! She didn’t get it from working out though. But I digress…

To quell further speculation, Porsha decided to provide photographic ‘proof’ that she’s always had a nice body.

Did y'all ASS for receipts?? 😂😂 22 young thang! Sweet atl 🍑 #CornBreadfed #TBT #BabyP A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Just for reference, here are more photos from that same shoot when Porsha was a 22 year old aspiring butt model…

Needless to say, Porsha’s always had a killer bawdy but her insecurities are showing in her latest posts. One of her commenters even called her out about her fragile ego…

Porsha doesn’t even look like the same person. I don’t know what she’s upset about though. She still looks amazing!

What are your thoughts on Porsha’s latest ‘clap-back’?