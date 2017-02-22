Future Hendrix and Rocko Da Don have been battling each other in the court of public opinion this week.

It is so unfortunate when former friends have to deal with money matters through a court of law… trust me, I know. *sigh* But I digress.

There have been rumors that a huge settlement agreement was reached between the Rocko and Future and now with the net buzzing, both are clapping back with itchy twitter fingers.

Catch up on their online battle below…

Rocko and Future used to be inseparable around Atlanta back in the day, but we all know how money can change everything when it comes to friendship and business.

As Future rose to fame, Rocko was forced to file a lawsuit against his former protegè for $10 million dollars after he was allegedly cheated out of millions when Future signed a side deal behind his back.

Future signed with Rocko back in 2011, and Rocko filed a lawsuit alleging that the “Wicked” rapper cut his company out of millions in commission from contract advances, touring and endorsements when he cut a side deal with Epic Records in 2011.

A few days ago a report hit the net that Rocko had won his legal battle against his former friend and reportedly owns Future’s “future” so to speak.

Future and Epic reportedly agree to give all royalties from his next two albums to Rocko. In addition to the albums, Future will also give Rocko 50% of all touring revenues for the next two years. In order for LA Reid and Epic to recoup the advance that they will forfeit while Future pays Rocko back, Future signed a 360 agreement with LA. To pay Epic back, Future will give a percentage of any deals made outside of music to Epic until his back advancements are paid or for the next five years, whichever comes first. LA and Epic will also be collecting on the front end on all of Future’s music ventures. (via Vlad TV)

Rocko issued the following tongue in cheek response to all the online chatter..

Then, to quell all the noise, Rocko then tweeted (and deleted) that the story was fake.

Meanwhile, Future has gone on to add more fuel to the online fire via a video response posted to twitter…

#PressPlay: #Future says his #Rocko issues has nothing to do with why he's reportedly releasing a new album this Friday A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

And it didn’t stop there! Rocko clapped back with the following response…

At this point, I’m starting to believe that the reports of a settlement are true. Maybe there’s a confidentiality agreement or something that’s preventing Rocko from confirming it.