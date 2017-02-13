RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 9, Episode 13 ‘If These Woods Could Talk’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta bumped heads with the Grammy Awards as they aired the 13th episode of the 9th season last night (February 12, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled “If These Woods Could Talk” as the ‘housewives’ continue their ‘glamping’ trip alongside several friends.

Bravo synopsis:

The ladies finally reach the woods of Georgia for a fabulous weekend of “glamping,” but are shocked to learn that they’ll be spending their first night sleeping in tents. Later at the campsite, Marlo confronts Kenya over unresolved issues, leading to a massive argument. The next day, the women begin to come together and bond over their outdoor activities, but things quickly fall apart at dinner when Kandi learns about major rumors flying around about her. Forced to confront old drama and new drama too, the women all decide to speak their truth.

Read recap + watch full episode below…

VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Atlanta S9 Ep13

Pot meet kettle…

Marlo gets the party started by going in on her former friend, Kenya. When Moore claps back, Marlo hits with a low blow about Kenya’s mother not loving her.

But hold up… wait! Marlo was a product of the foster care system, so wouldn’t that make her one and the same with Kenya Moore? Where were Marlo’s parents while she was slicing and dicing chicks back in Florida and bouncing from jail cell to jail cell?

But I digress.

Eventually the two made amends but not without a few more digs being thrown.

“Who? What? Who said dat?”

Marlo’s presence on the girl’s trip was apparently to offer assistance to Sheree in causing conflict because that’s all she did.

Marlo decides to inquire about Kandi’s sexual orientation during dinner, which sparks inquiries into who actually started the rumor.

While it would seem that Phaedra was the actual culprit, this week Porsha caught the shade as she was the main one inquiring about who referred to Kandi as a Lezzbun.

The real question is… why was Phaedra so nervous about the conversation? Could it be that she was anticipating Shady Sheree sharing the conversation she had about Shamea?

Whatever the case, Phaedra dodged a bullet this time as Porsha took the heat as it’s revealed that she said that Kandi needed to ‘come out’ of the closet.

Hazel Who?

It’s almost a given that lezz-bun rumors would pop up now that Kandi has invited this random chick on their outings. Who is Hazel and why was she even there?

Kandi and Hazel arrived to dinner together like they had just finished showering together, but perhaps that was just production’s way of making the lezz-bun rumors more intriguing.

Whatever the case, Hazel didn’t seem to serve any purpose during the trip but I guess Lena was too busy planning her wedding.

Moving on.

Divorce Dilemmas…

Both Phaedra and Cynthia discuss their ‘divorce’ issues this episode.

Phaedra politely answers questions about her divorce from Apollo, stating that she’s ‘almost’ divorced, however Kandi calls her out about the “6-month” divorce law that Mama Joyce found out from Randy Kessler a few months back.

Meanwhile, Cynthia reveals that she and Peter are moving forward with their divorce and that her husband isn’t fighting it at all.

For the record, I’ve felt that Peter and Cynthia’s ‘break-up’ is merely for the cameras anyway but what do I know?

Are they separated? Absolutely! Everybody knows that Peter works in Charlotte and Cynthia works in Atlanta… but divorced? Nah. That’s just fodder for you guys.

But again. I digress.

The bone carrier…

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how Sheree’s only job this season seems to be to carry mess and cause conflict. But hey… bills gotta be paid somehow, right?

Whatever the case, Sheree has managed to stir up quite a bit of drama so she’s definitely earning her keep.

What are your thoughts on this week’s episode of RHOA?