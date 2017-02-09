Have you guys checked out the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta yet?

If you haven’t you are in for a treat!

Check out the explosive mid-season trailer below…

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9 – Mid Season Trailer

There’s a whole lot going on in the sneak peek and it’s only a little over 2 minutes!

The ladies all embark on a ‘couples trip’ to Maui and it looks like Peter and Cynthia have “reunited” – I’ve told y’all a divorce was never filed anyway, but I digress.

[FLASHBACK: Vacation Shots: The Real Housewives of Atlanta Couple’s Trip To Hawaii… (PHOTOS)]

Also, when Phaedra pulls all that divorce trickery, Apollo hits up Peter and Todd to send a message her way in the form of a Fiancee.

As you know, Apollo has filed his own divorce which has been allowed to proceed in Fulton County.

[READ: Phaedra Parks Divorce Shenanigans Revealed + Why Apollo Can Proceed With His Case… ]

In the trailer, it seems Phaedra is blaming her former BFF Kandi for her husband’s part in it all. As she states that she felt ambushed by the sudden appearance of Apollo’s new boo.

[READ: Phaedra Parks Husband Apollo Nida is Engaged (And Still Married)… ]

Kandi’s temper flares as she confronts Porsha during the trip to Hawaii about all those lesbian rumors and sex dungeon talk. For the record, I don’t think Porsha could take Kandi in a fight. But we’ll never know since it appears that Kandi was pulled away from the table before things got physical.

Sheree finds out she can’t move into the Chateau (but we already knew that), but they pretend to anyway when she has her housewarming.

[READ: Sheree Hosts RHOA ‘Housewarming’ at Unfinished Chateau (PHOTOS)]

The ‘Housewarming’ will reportedly be aired during the finale episode where Kim Zolciak-Biermann brings the drama as she bumps heads with Kenya Moore.

It’s been rumored that both Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Nene Leakes will be returning for season 10 of RHOA. But in order for that to happen, a few peaches must be snatched.

For the record, I predict at least two season 9 ‘housewives’ will not be returning for season 10 and both of their names begin with ‘P’.

What are your thoughts on the sneak peek teaser?