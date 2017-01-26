Bishop Eddie Long has been laid to rest.

Friends and family members including Long’s wife, Vanessa, sons Jared and Eric and daughter Taylor, paid their respects to their spiritual leader during the Home-going services held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church yesterday (Wednesday, January 25, 2017).

Long died January 15th, 2017 at the age of 63. He had reportedly been battling an aggressive form of cancer.

The mega church leader, who founded New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was sent to glory in a nearly 8 hour ‘celebration of life’ that also drew several of his celebrity supporters including former Gov. Roy Barnes, Deion Sanders and more.

Parishioner’s began filing into Long’s funeral services at about 7:30am yesterday morning. The funeral was held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and was packed to capacity by 8am.

Bishop Long’s wife, Vanessa Long, spoke during the ceremony, and stated that her husband, “died empty, but he finished strong,” she said.

“Everything we need to move forward, he put in us. We’re going to get back to the business of ministry. We’re going to serve the community. We’re going to serve others, because that’s what he would do.”

Vanessa Long joked that her husband was finally able to fill the balcony again.

“We can’t get it twisted, it’s not about Bishop Long, it’s about the God that Bishop Long served.

Long also praised her children for exhibiting grace during the past six months.

Bishop TD Jakes sent over a video, stating:

“He will be greatly missed and greatly remembered,” he says. “If there is one silver lining that hovers in this dark cloud today, I’m glad that this suffering is over.”

Jakes says he tried “feverishly” to rearrange his schedule in order to attend the funeral, but was unsuccessful.

An emotional Deion Sanders, who hit the stage wearing dark sunglasses, also paid tribute to Long, stating:

“This man taught me so much about how to be a man,” he says. “I want you to know this man was real and perhaps all the media, naysayers [and] doubters, perhaps you were wrong about this man.” This man will never be replaced, but New Birth get ready for the new birth!” he says, as the audience cheers.

The church service reportedly ended around 4:20 and the processional proceeded to the burial site. CLICK HERE to view a detailed timeline of Long’s funeral service.

Fox-5 news anchor Porsha Bruner spotted the procession and posted the following traffic advisory:



Just passed funeral procession for New Birth Church leader Bishop Eddie Long. Expect traffic delays along 1-20W from Lithonia. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/lDmVhA4EMf — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) January 25, 2017



R.I.P. Bishop Eddie Long…

For the record, Long’s accusers say they are still moving forward with a book titled ‘Foursaken’ regarding their history with the now deceased mega church leader (click HERE if you missed that).

Photos via AJC