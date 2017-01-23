Rick Ross lit up the night sky as he celebrated his birthday at XS Lounge in Atlanta last night (January 22, 2017).

The Maybach Music exec, along with 21 Savage, Meek Mill, K Camp and even Karlie Redd (LHHATL), were spotted popping bottles of BelAire all night long.

Photos below…

Rick Ross arrives with his crew…

It’s obvious Meek Mill doesn’t have anyone to dress him anymore…

K. Camp strikes a pose…

Remember when Karlie Redd said sje was signed to Maybach music…

Never Forget… 😆

Rick Ross, Meek Mill, K. Camp

Happy birthday Rick Ross!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLpics