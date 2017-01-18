‘Being Mary Jane’ is back for it’s 4th season and is picking up steam!

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Getting NAKED’ and Mary Jane finds that her transition to her new city isn’t as seamless as she would like.

BET synopsis:

Mary Jane lays her eyes on a new man, and things get tense when she is put head to head in a career tug of war against her career idol Ronda. Meanwhile a series of events knock Niecy off her game, but she’s working towards finding some balance in her life.

My synopsis:

Mary Jane finds her mythical ‘black unicorn,’ Niecy gets her settlement and becomes a sugar momma for her deadbeat baby daddy and Rhonda shows MJ who’s REALLY the H.B.I.C. at Good Day USA!

The big bad wolf…

Rhonda, Mary Jane’s new mentor, is clearly a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she the lead anchor on the nation’s most popular morning show, but she’s the head of a worldwide charitable organization that rival’s Oprah’s girl’s schools.

This week, Rhonda is getting honored for her philanthropic efforts and Mary Jane is covering the swanky event, it’s her first big assignment and she’s stoked about the opportunity. Even more so when Rhonda gives her access to a slew of designer gowns via her personal stylist.

Mary Jane is getting way to comfortable with Rhonda but that’s what the ‘big bad wolf’ does in most cases… weakens your senses until they are ready to pounce!

Naked vs. Nekkid.

‘Naked’ is when you have no clothes on and ‘Nekkid’ is when you have no clothes on and are up to no good.

Mary Jane explains this to her new jumpoff, Lee, a British comedian who is clearly seeking a more long term position in her love life.

Lee and Mary Jane finally have a conversation outside of the bedroom where he confides that he has two children in London. Apparently that’s a red flag to MJ, who asks, “Why are you in the U.S. and not near your kids?”

It doesn’t take long for her to ‘dis-invite’ Lee after inviting him to be her date for the Rhonda’s big charity function.

Kids seem to be MJ’s ‘deal breaker’ as she seeks her unrealistic ‘Black Unicorn,’ but there may still be hope for Lee.

Blowing money fast…

Niecy finally has a chance to make something out of her life but it seems, she’s not quite equipt to handle her good fortune.

This week, she finally gets her hands on her big settlement check and decides to buy herself a new life.

With two kids by two baby daddies, Niecy has been struggling to find her way in life and while she has the help of her family, it’s clearly not enough.

Enter Dante, deadbeat daddy number 2. Dante has been lacking in all areas of life. Not only does he have a daughter that he doesn’t provide for… he’s jobless, CARELESS, and still living at home with his mom.

But that’s all about to change now that Niecy has some dough in her account! Dante sees a chance to move up and out of his mom’s house by smothering Niecy with affection. His efforts initially fail, but after changing tactics he makes some progress.

Instead of moving in, Dante asks for a car… so he can see his daughter more often. Niecy obliges and heads to the dealership.

Eventually, a #13,000 car turns into a $45,000 whip once Niecy sees that Dante is being ‘fatherly’ towards the child that isn’t his.

[Sidebar: I have questions… like how is Dante going to pay for insurance? How is he going to put gas in the car? Where is he going to be driving it since he doesn’t even have a job? So many questions! But I digress.]

We already know this is going to end badly when Niecy not only lies to her father about seeing Dante, but asks him to lie to her grandparents. Needless to say, Niecy doesn’t even mention her new car purchase when she promises that she’s not going to give Dante any of her settlement money.

In search of Black Unicorns…

Rhonda’s charitable event goes off without a hitch and she spends a bunch of time buttering MJ up afterwards.

Ronda is on cloud 9 about her award and confides in MJ about an former professional foe who can now, kiss her “voluptuous, multimillion dollar ass.”

She asks MJ to share a story as well and is told about her nemesis, Justin Talbott (Michael Ealy). Mary Jane tells Ronda that he, “stabbed her in the back and walked over my dead body.” Inadvertently giving Rhonda just the ammo she needs!

Rhonda also hooks the ‘dateless’ Mary Jane with ‘Corey,’ who appears to be everything she’s looking for and more… the mystical ‘Black Unicorn’!

But it’s soon revealed that he’s been embezzling money from Rhonda’s charity.

Upon further research, MJ and Kara find out that it’s not actually Corey, but Rhonda’s husband who has been financing his mistresses lifestyle with the dough.

Mary Jane now holds the bomb, but what will she do with it?

Dissed and Dismissed…

After Mary Jane’s ‘Black Unicorn’ is found to be a fraud, she decides to humble herself and visit Lee.

He left a notebook at her house and now is the perfect time to return it!

MJ finds him in a bar with friends and he totally dismisses her, stating, ‘I have a new one.”

When MJ asks to talk, Lee forces her to get ‘NAKED’ in front of his friends by revealing her true feelings in public.

She totally bares her soul in front of everyone and much to her surprise, Lee forgives her.

“What’s in it for you?” she asks.”The answer to a riddle,” he says. “The riddle is a complicated American woman, my complicated American woman.”

Maybe Lee is the ‘Black Unicorn’ she’s been looking for all along.

PR101: She got ahead of it…

Mary Jane HAD the bomb she needed to blow up her new rival, but she didn’t want to destroy another Black woman. *sigh*

She decides to tell Rhonda everything and while Rhonda says she suspected there was another woman, she didn’t suspect hubby was stealing money from her.

Ronda then stands and tells her young protégé chillingly, “Do what you have to do, Mary Jane.”

Meanwhile, Kara knows that this scandal will oust Rhonda from her lead anchor chair and is itching to reveal it… but wait! Rhonda has a special announcement…

The crafty anchor goes on live television and tearfully confesses to all of America what’s transpired. She explains that an “associate” — not her husband — was caught embezzling money and that she’s turning the organization over to a third party to investigate.

She pleads with her viewers to continue supporting the charity and it’s good works.

Kara is livid. She sees right through Rhonda, while Mary Jane feels she’s ‘protecting’ another professional Black woman.

It’s the final scene of the episode that proves that Rhonda is REALLY the HBIC!

Justin Talbot, the nemisis MJ told Ronda about that almost ruined her career, has been hired as the new Senior Producer at Great Day, USA.

When Mary Jane asks why he’s there, Justin says when Rhonda Sales calls… you answer!

It will be interesting to see this battle play out.

What are your thoughts on this week’s episode of ‘Being Mary Jane’?