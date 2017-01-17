It’s been a while since we heard from the young men who accused Bishop Eddie Long of sexually abusing them, but they are alive and well and reportedly planning to tell their story.

As you know, Long passed away this past weekend after along battle with a previously undisclosed ailment.

Now that he’s gone, at least four of the five men who received a financial settlement from New Birth Missionary Baptist church back in 2011 are planning to release a tell-all book about the situation.

The AJC reports that Spencer LeGrande, Maurice Robinson and Anthony Flagg released the following statement when the outlet inquired about Long’s passing:

“As much as we’d like to make a statement about the passing of Bishop Eddie Long, we’ve all decided to remain silent, for now,” Long’s accusers said in a joint response given exclusively to The AJC. They said Jamal Parris, the fourth former New Birth member to sue Long, also consented to the statement.

“We’re all brothers in this,” LeGrande said.

Their statement concluded, “Our perspectives will be addressed in our book, Foursaken, which we hope to release soon.”

That’s right, you will soon hear the sordid details directly from the mouths of Long’s accusers. Spencer LeGrande, who now owns a successful sneaker cleaning company, said they’re still shopping for a publisher but the book will focus on their lives after breaking ties with the controversial bishop, who consistently denied the allegations against him.

LeGrande is now a father himself but he was fatherless and 15 when he met Long at one of New Birth’s satellite churches in Charlotte. LeGrande said the Bishop filled the void left by his father, stating “I got you … I will be your dad.”