Word on the curb is that baby ‘Bonnie Bella’ just had an early birthday!

Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been pregnant for what seems like a month of Sundays but Stevie J. just revealed that she has given birth.

Details below…

Stevie J. hit the tweets with the following announcement about 30 minutes ago…

Joseline revealed a few months ago that she was having a girl and she and baby ‘Bonnie Bella’ would be featured on an upcoming VH1 delivery special (click HERE if you missed that) she also revealed a few days ago that she was ready to pop!



#9monthspregnant #Lahhatl #vh1 #37weeks A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:29am PST

As you know, Stevie J. and Joseline haven’t been seeing eye to eye during the past few weeks, but it was confirmed via a DNA test that Stevie’s the dad. Since then, the popular reality stars have been battling in court over their previously unborn daughter, with Stevie even asking a judge to order Joseline to submit to a drug test.

Whatever the case, the baby is here now the two ‘reality stars’ are forced to face the fact that they have to deal with each other for the rest of their lives.

Congrats to Stevie J. & Joseline on their new arrival!