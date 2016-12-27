Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrated Christmas with her extended family and shared a several photos from ‘Chateau Sheree’.

Since we all know that the Sheree’s ‘Chateau’ doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy (click HERE if you missed that), it’s likely that Whitfield’s ‘pajama party’ was merely a photo op meant to piss off her complaining neighbors.

Sheree poses above with her mother Thelma Ferguson and several of the the legal ‘owners’ of Chateau Sheree, which is deeded to her family trust.

On a related note, Sheree recently complained during an interview that the only reason she’s been in court over her ‘Chateau’ is because her neighbors are jealous of the fact that ‘a little black girl’ owns the largest home in the neighborhood…

According to Rodney Ho of The ACJ, Sheree recently told the Domenick Nati Show on IHeartRadio she thought the whole Chateau Sheree court situation was “blown out of proportion.”

Besides the fact that Sheree’s on probation for the citations she got hosting her housewarming party in a home that hasn’t passed inspections for occupancy, she seems to feel unwelcome in the neighborhood.

The complaining neighbors, she surmised, “are p*ssed off that a little black girl was able to move into the neighborhood and build a home that’s bigger than some of theirs. They are p*ssed for whatever reason. I totally don’t think it was fair.” “I am not happy with the city I live in,” she added. “I pay taxes like everybody else.”

I guess it never crossed Sheree’s mind that maybe her fellow homeowners are pissed about that huge construction site that’s been disrupting their peaceful neighborhood for almost 6 years now. Certainly the people who actually LIVE in their homes feel somekindaway about the constant distractions of reality camera crews and vans… but again, I digress.

Meanwhile, Sheree is still ‘visiting’ her home regularly as evidenced by her holiday posts…



Hopefully the newly reinstated ‘housewife’ will actually be able to call her ‘Cheateau’ home one day, in the meantime, she seems satisfied with a few photo ops and staging courtesy of Bravo and True Entertainment.