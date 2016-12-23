Rapper Young Thug Arrested at Popular Atlanta Area Mall… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Jefferey Lamar Williams aka ‘Young Thug’ was arrested at an Atlanta mall Thursday evening.

[FLASHBACK: Young THug’s Mom Made Him Apologize to Black Female Airline Employees He Disrespected… (VIDEO)]

Atlanta Police report officers were at the mall responding to a stolen vehicle report but they soon spotted Thugga, who had a warrant against him.

Details below…

Atlanta police were called after a stolen vehicle was seen driving through the Lennox Square mall parking lot at 3393 Peachtree Road.

After recovering the vehicle, officers began patrolling the mall for possible criminal behavior during holiday shopping hours and spotted Williams, 25, who was there Christmas shopping for his family.

The officers spotted Williams, 25, who officers confirmed had an active warrant in Atlanta after failing to appear in court.

The rapper was taken into custody with $2,500 dollars on his person that was given to him by undisclosed family member prior to transport.

#PressPlay: #YoungThug was allegedly arrested a few moments ago at #LenoxMall. Apparently, he was apprehended while trying to leave the #Fendi store … we will keep you posted. Via @chrismille_ A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

“Officers did take into consideration that Mr. Williams is a high profile music entertainer and escorted him to the employee stairwell and walked out of the rear to avoid crowd issues with taking Mr. Williams into custody,” police said in the report.

Atlanta police said they considered that he is a celebrity when they arrested him.

The popular entertainer was apparently not in custody long, as he posted the video below while dining in Waffle House shortly after being released…

#PressPlay: #YoungThug fresh out and don’t know how to act… He was arrested earlier at #LenoxMall but apparently he’s bigger than the law 😩😩 (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

In the clip, which he posted to snapchat Thug says he’s ‘bigger than the law’.