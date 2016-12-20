Future Hendrix and his ‘FreeWishes Foundation’ performed quite a few good deeds this past weekend with their FreeBandz Winter Wishland event.

The FreeWishes Foundation’s mission is “to deliver a message of hope, preserverance and resilience to our communities by lending support and making wishes come true and dreams a reality” and they did just that as they provided toys, coats, shoes, sneakers, games, food, and entertainment to several families on Sunday (December 19, 2016).

The father of 4 also brought along his ‘mini-me,’ Future Zahir Wilburn (his 2 year old son by Ciara) to offer the youngster the experience of giving back to the community.

Check out photos from the event below…

Future, Baby Future and the FreeWishes Foundation staff

Future poses with his oldest son, Jakobi Wilburn

Future was a ‘real life’ Santa Claus as he brought Christmas to hundreds of families in need.

Families had no idea what they were in for, but once the doors opened they received the shock of their lives!



There were free health screenings, face paintings, games and activities but Future also had tons of gifts and goodies on hand.

Future brought along ‘Baby Future’ who cheerfully gave back alongside his famous dad…

Warm winter coats were available in just about every size…

Toys for the kids…

Future gave away hundreds of Reeboks…

There was even a Black Santa on hand…

So adorable!

Future poses with son Future Zahir Wilburn and Stephanie Jester (Mother)

The purpose of Winter Wish Land is to provide young people in the community of Kirkwood, surrounding areas of Kirkwood and Miami with the joy and love of the holiday season.

FreeWishes Foundation was founded by Award Winning Hip Hop artist, Future alongside his mother, Stephanie Jester and sister, Tia Wilburn. FreeWishes Foundation’s mission is to deliver a message of hope, perseverance and resilience to Atlanta’s community by lending support and making dreams come alive. FreeWishes Foundation’s “Winter Wishland” is sponsored by Reebok, Hot 107.9, Ford Motor Company, Black Celebrity Giving and The Bessie Branham Park of Atlanta, GA.

Major salute to Future and his FreeWishes Foundation for doing some good in the hood!

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)