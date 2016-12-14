NEWSFLASH! Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now the proud homeowner of a fabulous Buckhead mansion!

As you know, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams both purchased new homes this year and Parks is not one to be left behind.

The popular ‘housewife’/attorney recently sealed the deal on a $1.9 million dollar home in a very prestigious North Atlanta neighborhood.

Check out photos of Phaedra’s new mansion below…

I received a tip about a week ago that Phaedra purchased a new home but wasn’t quite ready to share the news until I got receipts.

Apparently Phaedra has been keeping her new digs under wraps for a few months now because according to the sales documents, she purchased her new 6 bedroom, 10 bath, 9,000 sq ft home October 14, 2016 and the listing reads as follows:

Gated, bright updated estate on two acres on one of Buckhead’s most prestigious streets. Huge rooms. Entertainer’s dream with interior views to the stunning grounds and pool. Two master suites,four fireplaces, fourcar garage and additional parking. Guest house with elevator shaft built in 2000 with office level, kitchen, keeping room, bedroom and bath. Home can be anything from a soft contemporary to a traditional in decor. Inviting outdoor spaces include manicured patios, courtyards, balconies, and a gazebo.

The security deed on the lavish home lists the new owner as ‘Phaedra P. Nida, an unmarried woman‘.

[FLASHBACK: Phaedra Parks Divorce Shenanigans + Why Apollo Nida Proceed With His Case… ]

[Oddly enough, she spelled ‘Nida’ correctly during her home purchase…. But I digress.]

My tipster noted that Phaedra also promptly transferred the mansion into the name of her Trust, presumably to protect her new asset for estate planning.

I think if she were trying to hide the purchase, she would have used the Trust to buy the house. She bought it in her name and then transferred it. The Trust is probably for estate planning since she is single (kinda, sorta, maybe ???) and has minor children. That’s just my guess. With shady Phaedra , you never know.

There’s also no indication that she sold or transferred her previous home, so perhaps she’s keeping that one as investment property.

Whatever the case, Phaedra and her two young sons have plenty of room to move about!

[FYI: The furniture shown is from the previous owner’s real estate listing]

‘Chateau’ who? It looks like Phaedra’s ‘previously’ owned home takes the crown! 😆

Congrats to Phaedra on her new home purchase!

What do you think of Parks’ new swanky Buckhead mansion?

Photos: MLS