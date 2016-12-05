NEWSFLASH! It seems that Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has a bitter rental on her hands.

I was originally going to save this until tomorrow because I knew it was coming, but now that Matt Jordan has gone to social media with his gripes, I may as well share it with you guys.

Jordan hit the ‘gram recently with a lengthy open letter to expose his former flame… again…

[READ: Matt Jordan Accuses Kenya Moore for Manipulating Him for Season 9 Storyline…]

During the past few months, I have also gotten a ton of intel about Jordan and Kenya’s made for tv relationship. Needless to say, Jordan apparently feels ‘somekindaway’ about the birthday scenario that played last night during episode 5 of season 9.

Now, he’s spilling ALL the tea about how Kenya totally lied about the entire situation and refers to her as an insecure 45 year old single woman.

Details below…

Matt posted the photo above with the following caption:

Please stop lying!!! The whole abusive boyfriend thing I’ll let it play out even though I was totally against the whole idea in the first place. I never once mentioned any of this stuff in the photo. When you tried to show it to me I didn’t even know it was you……. And you were horribly offended and started shouting and alluding to relationships you had with some of frankly I just don’t care…….. sweetie you are 45 years old and single, I want to be with you. I was proud of my queen all of the are African American Icon and legends especially to a brother that was 10 years old the most of this was filmedf any of them brothers wanted you they would have had you a long time ago. Sorry its just the truth. I won’t be made out to be jealous or insecure that’s never been a part of my makeup or my character. But now that we’re done filming you need to be able to dispose of me properly. So when you’re interviewed you can point to a pic of HOV (happy bday brother) From 96 and say I was jealous of a photo I never felt no way about. But conveniently leave out how you messaged my publicist to take down the video of me and Marlo because fans kept saying I looked better with her……stop it. Insecure… cursing the production team out. So you could block me from going to Porsha’s Fitness event. Tell the truth about the fake birthday you planned purposely a day before YOU booked me the flight back to ATL, So it would look like I just didn’t show up. Since you’re the one that asked me to come back. SHAME ON YOU. If you want the attention of any of those Brothers in the photo then contact their publicist. All respect intended I wish one of them would have married you so it wouldn’t be another heartbroken sister out here. Everybody gives you a pass. even the brother you called Gay All last season pulled me aside and told me to stand by you and love you right after I barked on him. S/o to Chris. I wish you well I really hope you get what you desire…. You had a brother that loved you.I’m trying my hardest to be mature. But please don’t lie on me.

This is all pretty interesting. Especially since the timeline seems to be a bit off.

If the scene that Matt is upset about was filmed around the time of Phaedra’s bomb threat (July 28th) that would mean that Kenya’s ‘The Real’ appearance a few weeks ago (October 27th) was a lie as well.

If you recall, Moore told the ladies on the show that Matt was totally the love her her life… (click HERE if you missed that).

Kenya and Matt wants us to believe they’ve been a couple this entire time, but evidence would suggest that they’re only in a ‘relationship’ when the cameras start rolling.

Matt also has been caught ‘creeping’ on more than one occasion but it really isn’t ‘cheating’ if he’s only a paid employee, right?

Whatever the case, Matt seems to share the same sentiment that Kenya is merely using his thirst for camera time for a storyline.