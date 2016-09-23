The death of Bobbi Kristina Brown has weighed heavily on the Houston/Brown family, and they sought to hold Nick Gordon responsible.

Last June, the estate of Whitney Houston‘s only child filed a $10 million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against her boyfriend/brother Nick Gordon (click HERE if you missed that) and now, a judge has finally ruled in the case.

Nick Gordon is now legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown!

Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon in August 2015, which alleged that Brown died following a violent altercation with Gordon after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, and injected her with a toxic mixture.

The $10 million lawsuit also claimed that Gordon committed domestic abuse and made unauthorized money transfers amounting to $11,000 from Brown’s bank account into his own during her hospitalization.

The case was scheduled to be heard in Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court last Friday, but Nick Gordon didn’t show up for court.

Now, after failing to appear for his scheduled court date, Judge T. Jackson Bedford ruled that Nick Gordon is legally responsible for the death of Bobby Kristina Brown.

It’s not the first time Nick has failed to honor his legal obligations and Judge Bedford said that due to Gordon’s failure to show up in court on two separate occasions, anything he now alleges is admitted through omission.

Brown’s estate attorney R. David Ware is satisfied with the judgment and said in a statement:

We have said all along that we believed Nick Gordon was responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. This judgment confirms our belief. Mr. Gordon had every opportunity to appear in Court and attempt to clear his name. He declined. We have said all along that we believed Nick Gordon was responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. This judgment confirms our belief.

Bobby Brown also issued a statement t0 People Magazine after the judge made his ruling, stating that he was pleased with the outcome of the case:

I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.

Gordon has never been criminally charged in connection to Brown’s death, however a representative from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office says the criminal investigation is “still ongoing.”

This won’t change anything in the criminal case. Generally speaking, it tends to the other way around: a criminal conviction is used in a civil case. Obviously, if he had taken the stand in a civil case, we could have used what he said. But that’s not what happened here. The case is still ongoing, but there are no new updates at this time.

