It’s a good thing that Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on a quest to get her peach because she’s certainly in need of a stable check right about now.

The newly re-enlisted ‘friend of the show,’ who was once known for flossing her lack of a budget has clearly humbled herself now that she’s flat broke and dodging lawsuits from creditors.

Whitfield is certainly not one of my favorites being that I was one of the many bloggers she drug into court over her failed ‘Chateau’…

Sheree lost her ‘blogger battle’ (click HERE if you missed the end result), but she seems to be more likable on the show these days (anyone looks ‘nice’ standing next to Kenya ‘Messy’ Moore… but I digress.)

But that being said, Sheree is back in the news this week after SHE is being dragged into court for not paying some of the contractors who have been working on her 5 year construction project.

Details below…

According to Rodney Ho of the AJC, Sheree’s 5 year construction project is moving forward even thought she’s not paying her workers.

The lawsuit against Sheree, filed December 17, 2015, in Fulton County Superior Court, comes from Stoploss Specialists, which describes itself as an “emergency response contractor.” The company in the lawsuit said it signed a deal with her on December 17, 2014, exactly one year earlier “to supply equipment, labor and/or materials for the improvement” of the property.

For the record Sheree started construction on ‘Chateau Sheree’ back in 2011… and she’s certainly come a long way from the 2012 progress report that she took us to court over (where we video taped from the curb… near the bus stop.)

Now here we are about to enter 2016 and Sheree is still chugging along. Sheree herself admits that she “took on an enormous project with my family and clearly got in way over my head.”

(and by ‘over her head’ she means she can’t pay the workers to finish it… because now she’s being sued for $15k plus $23k in late fees and other charges.

Rodney Ho recently visited the construction site and posted new pics of the progress but it still appears the same as it did a few months back…. (click here for photos and video).

Being that Sheree is now back as a ‘recurring character’ on RHOA, she may finally have a shot at paying all the debt she’s amassed all the years she was flossing for the cameras. She could probably turn her tragic financial situation all the way around if she can convince Bravo the world that she and her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield can actually stand each other.

That remains to be seen though.

In the meantime, I’m rooting on Sheree to complete her Chateau so that she can flip it and stack some dough for her future.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s latest legal issues?