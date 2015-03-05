Whatever happened to the good old days when people conned you outta your cash from the sidewalk? These day’s all anyone has to do to get their ‘fix’ is have an active internet connection… where’s the fun in that?

If you’re active on any type of social media it’s hard to miss the many links to “donation” sites that have been popping up lately.

While many were created for causes by those genuinely in need, it seems nowadays “needy” has taken on a much larger definition which now includes shopping sprees, vacations and just plain ole greed!

I hate to admit it, but I’ve been suckered into donating a time or two (or three) but with the recent explosion of crowd funding requests out there for things like Louboutins, Chanel purses and trips to Vegas, I’m thinking my generosity would best be utilized on my own dayum hopes & dreams.

That being said, take a look at a few GoFundMe requests that I came across recently…

This dude needs money to drop a free mixtape…

This dude got pregnant somehow and now he doesn’t want the baby… *sigh*

This chick wants y’all to fund her new breasts, but she didn’t even offer a pic of the old ones.

He sold all the drugs and spend all the money, now he needs your help. SMH

This dude wants you to pay for his lifetime of bad dental hygiene…

How is he asking for money for Louboutin’s for his ‘new hoe’??

It ain’t tricking cause he ain’t got it!

She should hook up with the previous dude. I think they’d make a great broke couple.

There are probably people starving right down that hill, but this broad wants TWO new Chanel bags!

He cares too much about his ex, who would probably only care if he GAVE her the 10G’s he’s begging for.

This dude wants a car to do what?? Chile…. has he not heard of Uber??

And this chick raised $1,500 to go to Vegas… that’s a short trip, but at least it’s free (thanks to 16 generous strangers)

I could go on and on, but my friend Funky Dineva said it best the other day via Instagram…

A few bloggers have jokingly got in on the free money train. Our friends at TheShadeRoom recently threw a bit of ‘shade’ at ol’ girl who funded her Vegas trip:

And JarrettScottPage said if y’all buy him some new teeth he’ll throw in a lil sumthin extra…

What do y’all think of all this GoFundMe begging?

How much is too much???