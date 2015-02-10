NEWSFLASH!! Jay Jenkins aka Young Jeezy is the proud daddy of an infant daughter.

Apparently Jeezy became a new father last year and managed to keep it all ‘hush hush’ until just a few days ago!

The ‘seen it all’ rapper shared a photo of his infant daughter online recently along with a heartfelt message revealing that his new baby girl is also his pride & joy.

Photos below…

As for the identity of the mother, that’s still a well kept secret (for now).

Jeezy didn’t share her identity, nor his baby girl’s name, which is totally understandable considering he was in the news just last year for drama surrounding his teen son.

(he was accused of beating up his teenage son but denied the allegations, telling cops he was being set up by his baby mama to get more child support.)

[FLASHBACK: Baby Mama Drama: Jeezy Blames Son’s Mom For His Arrest… ]

Whatever the case, Jeezy is taking a 2nd shot at parenthood and if his instagram message is any indication, he’s doing right by his baby girl.

Congrats to the new dad!