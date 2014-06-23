Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is headed to the altar and the countdown continues to her big day.

Episode #4 of ‘Kandi’s Wedding’ aired last night (June 22, 2014) and we witness Kandi & Todd celebrate their last few days of freedom with their bachelor/bachelorette parties.

Bravo Synopsis:

With Kandi and Todd’s wedding only a few days away, Kandi finally sends Todd the daunting pre-nup and requests him to sign it. Concerned that he might not be protected by the pre-nup, Todd seeks the advice of a lawyer who shocks Todd when he advises him not to sign. The clock is ticking and wedding guests have started to arrive in Atlanta. Unaware of how serious the pre-nup situation is becoming, Todd and Kandi’s friends continue planning parties for the bride and groom to celebrate their last night of being single. Kandi’s bachelorette party is a fun girls night with outrageous entertainment hand delivered by Phaedra. Over at Bar One, Todd’s bachelor party gets a little out of control with Todd nearly breaking the “party rules” Kandi had laid out for him. During the wedding rehearsal, things take a turn for the worse when Todd tells Kandi about his reservations with signing the prenup leading to a heated argument, and a division between Kandi and Todd that no one saw coming less than 24 hours before the wedding.

Recap + watch full episode below…

A kinder, gentler Mama Joyce?

During the first segment, Kandi meets celebrity hairstylist Derek J discuss her wedding look. Mama Joyce joins them at the salon and the trio gets into a discussion about Todd being labeled an ‘opportunist’.

Derek seems to agree that Todd is somewhat of an opportunist, but clears things up by saying that EVERYONE is seeking some sort of opportunity out of life (chile… I guess).

On the other hand, it seems that Mama Joyce may have softened her stance on Todd (just a little bit) and says she’s even willing to walk Kandi down the aisle.

We’re also treated to a touching one on one moment between Mama Joyce & Kandi, when they reflect on the life of Kandi’s brother, who was killed in a car accident when she was 15.

Could Mama Joyce finally be on board with Kandi & Todd’s nuptials? Stay tuned…

Stuck on the pre-nup…

Todd gets his copy of the pre-nup only 48 hours prior to their wedding date. He meets with his attorney (RHOA go to guy Randy Kessler), who offers Todd the same advice his friend Apollo Nida did (click HERE if you missed that)… i.e. ‘Protect Yourself’!

In the first draft of the pre-num, it seems that Kandi’s assets are totally protected. So much so, that Todd would get NOTHING if she died during their marriage (huh?). She also has a clause in it that says Todd has to move out of THEIR home within 30 days if they break up and a ton of other things that just don’t seem fair.

Who wrote the pre-nup anyway? Mama Joyce? Ummmkay…. moving on.

Celebrating the single life…

Kandi & Todd discuss the do’s and don’t’s of their bachelor/bachelorette parties,’ and while the prenup is still on the table, the couple each get their ‘freak’ on at their respective celebrations.

Kandi’s RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks is in charge of her ‘entertainment’ while Todd has Peter Thomas to contend with over at Bar One.

The parties each go off without a hitch but once the music stops, there’s still the pre-nup to consider.

Dis-engaged?

Kandi & Todd go back & forth over the terms of their pre-nup and it seems that Todd is totally over it. He would get nothing if they broke up, he would get nothing if Kandi died, he would get nothing if he got sick. blah blah blah.

Kandi claims that she and Todd are a ‘team’ but the pre-nup implies that she’s the only ‘boss’ in the situation. Fair is fair but Todd feels that he’s sacrificed a lot of his own security to be with Kandi.

Who’s right? Who’s wrong? I dunno. But I do know that a marriage is a team and entering into it with so many restrictions seems like an uneven playing field. But that’s just me…

What did you think of epsiode #4 of Kandi’s Wedding?

Are Kandi’s pre-nup demands extreme or is she merely protecting her assets?