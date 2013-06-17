In case you haven’t noticed, Rasheeda and her hubby Kirk Frost of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta have been going ‘hard in the paint’ during the 2nd season of the popular reality show.

The Atlanta couple appear as the only married couple on the cast and it was once rumored they were being replaced for lack of drama (click HERE if you missed that).

It’s no secret around town that couple was/is tighter than white on rice, but oddly enough, season 2 of LHHATL has brought out the worst in Kirk since Rasheeda confirmed her pregnancy.

[PHOTOS: Kirk Frost Appears ‘Single’ As He Parties Poolside w/Benzino & Bobby V… ]

Here’s where things get interesting…. while there have been various rumors of the couple spitting up, getting separated and/or filing divorce, no one in their right mind is buying what they’re selling.

Yeah… I said it.

Here why I feel Kirk & Rasheeda’s relationship woes are all a farce…

As far as reality shows go, none of them are actually “reality”… sure, they may use improvisation to create scenes but most of the time, the drama is directed by the producers.

That being said… what better “drama” is there than a husband asking his WIFE to have an abortion?

I’ll wait….

There are also several other extenuating circumstances which lead many to believe that Kirk and Rasheeda are merely keeping up the drama to stay employed.

For example…

Kirk and Rasheeda took a family trip to Vegas a few weeks ago to celebrate Rasheeda’s birthday…

They have also been seen together around town but rarely posts photos together like they have been known to do in the past.

For example…. Rasheeda and Kirk both visited Kirk’s daughter yesterday for Father’s day, but only Rasheeda posted a pic with their grandson.

While Kirk and Rasheeda were careful not to pose together, he did post a compilation pic that his daughter made thanking him for being a great dad…

While this is all circumstantial evidence, until I see the actual divorce documents, I’m not willing to believe the hype and neither should you.

Kirk and Rasheeda aren’t dumb and their relationship has always been a partnership build on building Rasheeda’s brand and making a life for their family.

This ‘new & improved’ Kirk has become the man y’all love to hate, which is merely an investment in their future. Mark my words, next year this time they’ll still be together, but with a lil bit more money in the bank for their growing family.

[Sidebar: I’ve been wrong before… but not often. 😆 ]

Never forget Gregg & Nene’s separation/divorce drama over the years. I was the one who spotted them at the Essence Festival in 2011, right after Nene proclaimed she was done with him (click HERE if you missed those pics).

And a million dollar payday for a “fake divorce,” which ended in a free vow renewal ceremony wedding and an upcoming ‘I Dream of Nene” wedding special for the two seems like easy money to me.

I ain’t mad at Rasheeda and Kirk… not at all!

Do you believe that Kirk and Rasheeda really have relationship issues or did they borrow a page from Nene & Greg’s book on ‘how to succeed in reality tv’?